ENID, Okla. — The local downtown Square was filled with all the colors of a rainbow on Saturday, as Enid’s Pride events returned.
Enid Pride, hosted by the Enid LGBTQ+ Coalition, was last held in 2019, as the next two years’ events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Catina Sundvall, chair of the Enid LGBTQ+ Coalition, said seeing the community come out to support Paint the Town with Pride once again was amazing.
“(The goal of Enid Pride is) to show that we are all loved and accepted, and there’s always somebody who is there for you no matter what,” Sundvall said.
Vendors filled the grassy lawn by the Garfield County Court House for Paint the Town with Pride, with Pride merchandise and other items available to attendees.
Music was played from the Gazebo, and other performances were held throughout the afternoon as small crowds of people strolled by throughout the entire day.
Nic Rodriguez and his sister Angel Clayton attended Paint the Town with Pride. The siblings said it was great to see people from all walks of life come together and to know there is a safe place for members of the LGTBQ+ community and allies.
“I wouldn’t wear something like this at all anywhere else,” Rodriguez said, gesturing toward the black-and-rainbow-colored T-shirt he wore Saturday. “(I’ve) grown into my own skin, though, and this is who I am.”
Alyx Martin said Pride events help bring awareness to how many LGTBQ+ people are out there.
“I just wanted to meet people who are like me,” Martin said. “I wanted to meet new people, different people and people of all kinds of backgrounds, and just have fun with people I’m familiar with and those I’m unfamiliar with.”
Emma Davis, a board member of the Enid LGBTQ+ Coalition, said being able to celebrate Pride in Enid has gotten better over the years.
“It’s still very stressful, but I think everyone is doing their best, and I appreciate them all,” they said. “I love being able to see people’s faces light up when they get here, and …
“I’m just happy to be here.”
