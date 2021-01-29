ENID, Okla. — A Sonic employee was stabbed Thursday night by a man who robbed a fellow employee at knifepoint, according to Enid Police Department.
Police still are seeking a suspect in the robbery and stabbing that occurred at about 8:02 p.m. at the Sonic Drive-In at 905 W. Willow, according to an EPD press release.
Officers spoke with a 19-year-old female carhop. She said a man walked up and ordered from one of the furthest stalls at the business. When she took the man’s food out to him, he pulled a knife from his pocket, telling her to give him all of her money, according to a police spokesman. The woman said the man reached into her pocket and took her wallet while holding her at knifepoint.
As she was being robbed, an 18-year-old male employee was taking out the trash and heard the carhop yell she was being robbed. The robber then ran south from the area and the 18-year-old chased him, catching up to him a few blocks from the restaurant, according to police.
The employee attempted to retrieve the carhop’s wallet and was stabbed in the side by the robber.
The robber was seen getting into a white SUV-type vehicle near Cottonwood and Quincy and fleeing the area to the south.
The 18-year-old employee was transported from the scene to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center. He was later transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he is in stable condition.
The robber is described as a slender, light-skinned man, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, jeans and a blue hospital mask.
Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check video surveillance cameras between 7:45 and 8:15 p.m. and to contact police if they have any footage that might help in this crime.
Those with information can contact the Enid Police Department at (580) 242-7000. The case number is 2021-783.
Anyone with information that will lead to the arrest or prosecution of this, or any, crime can call Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, go to https://www.enid.org/services/police and submit a tip anonymously or text a tip to 847411, typing “EPDTIP” and a message in the text box.
Those with information can earn a reward up to $1,000, will not be required to testify and will not be identified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.