This story has been updated with new details of the vehicle the robber was seen getting into.
ENID, Okla. — A Sonic employee was stabbed Thursday night by a man who robbed a fellow employee at knifepoint, according to Enid Police Department.
Police still are seeking a suspect in the robbery and stabbing that occurred at about 8:02 p.m. at the Sonic Drive-In at 905 W. Willow, according to an EPD press release.
Officers spoke with a 19-year-old female carhop. She said a man walked up and ordered from one of the farthest stalls at the business. When she took the man’s food out to him, he pulled a knife from his pocket, telling her to give him all of her money, according to a police spokesman. The woman said the man reached into her pocket and took her wallet while holding her at knifepoint.
As she was being robbed, an 18-year-old male employee was taking out the trash and heard the carhop yell she was being robbed. The suspect then ran south from the area and the 18-year-old chased him, catching up to him a few blocks from the restaurant, according to police.
The employee attempted to retrieve the carhop’s wallet and was stabbed in the side.
The robber was seen getting into a dark-colored, newer model SUV-type vehicle in the 700 block of West Cottonwood and fleeing the area to the south. The vehicle possibly has chrome trim on the taillights.
The 18-year-old employee was transported from the scene to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center. He was later transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he is in stable condition.
The robber is described as a slender, light-skinned man, about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, jeans and a blue hospital mask.
Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check video surveillance cameras between 7:45 and 8:15 p.m. and to contact police if they have any footage that might help in this crime.
Those with information can contact Enid Police Department at (580) 242-7000. The case number is 2021-783.
Anyone with information also can call Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, go to https://www.enid.org/services/police and submit a tip anonymously or text a tip to 847411, typing “EPDTIP” and a message in the text box.
Those with information can earn a reward up to $1,000, will not be required to testify and will not be identified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.