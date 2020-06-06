ENID, Okla. — A man found shot Friday night in the 1900 block of West Walnut is being treated as a homicide investigation, according to Enid Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the residence at 10:46 p.m. after receiving information about the incident.
"Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased 29-year-old male inside the residence," Capt. Tim Jacobi said, adding the man later was identified as Cord Kenneth Allen.
"This incident is currently under investigation and no further information is available for release at this time," Jacobi said.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest or prosecution of this or any crime can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, https://www.enid.org/services/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
