ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is looking for a man suspected of stabbing his girlfriend, who was found in an alleyway in the 300 block of West Wabash just after 2 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
Donyel Tyrone Johnson, 37, is believed to have fled the scene of the crime and has not been located. He is possibly armed with a knife or sharp implement and is known to frequent the area surrounding the 1200 block of East Broadway. Police said in the release that anyone who sees Johnson should not approach him but call 911 and report his whereabouts.
Police were dispatched to the 300 block of West Wabash following a 911 call from the victim’s father, who said his 40-year-old daughter had been stabbed.
“Responding officers noted the woman had a stab wound to her abdomen and had suffered a total of six to seven stab wounds,” according to a press release posted by EPD on social media.
The woman was transported by Life EMS to the Oakwood Mall parking lot, placed on a medical helicopter and taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she underwent surgery, according to police.
When asked by officers on scene what happened, the woman said she’d been stabbed by her boyfriend but refused to provide his name. Her father told officers her boyfriend is Johnson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.