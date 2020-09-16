ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is seeking information from the public on an alleged assault and robbery that occurred Monday evening on the city's walking trail.
EPD Officers Bradley Davis and Randall Peters responded at about 9:20 p.m. to the trail, in the area of Ponca and South Johnson, to take a report of a robbery and assault.
In his report, Davis wrote he met an man who said he was walking home with his girlfriend when three men approached him in the area of South Johnson and the walking trail and asked to use his phone.
The man told police he refused and attempted to continue walking west when the three men started punching him, knocked him to the ground and took $5 from his pocket before running to the west, according to the report.
The three men are described in the report as black and in their late teens or early 20s. One was "approximately six foot two inches and skinny," wearing a black hoodie and black sweat pants; another was "average height and skinny," wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants; and the third was"heavy build and average height," wearing white shorts, a black hoodie and red tennis shoes.
According to the report, Davis observed swelling on the left side of the man's face, where he reported being struck. He was transported by Life EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, where hospital staff reported "they did not notice any obvious injuries that were life threatening or major in nature" after an examination, according to the report.
EPD is asking anyone who saw or who has video footage of anyone leaving the area of South Johnson and the city walking trail between 9-9:45 p.m. Monday to contact Crime Stoppers.
Those with information leading to an arrest or prosecution regarding this or crime can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233 or https://www.enid.org/services/police, via text to 847411, typing EPDTIP and a message; or on the Enid PD app.
Tipsters can earn up to $1,000 in reward and will not be required to testify nor identified.
