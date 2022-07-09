ENID, Okla. — After reportedly receiving numerous complaints over the past few days regarding “overzealous solicitors,” the Enid Police Department is reminding community members about the guidelines solicitors must follow.
People who solicit within Enid must first be registered with the chief of police and follow what the department called, in a Facebook post on Friday, “strict guidelines” set forth by Enid’s city code.
Under Title 3, Chapter 11 of the city ordinance, soliciting is only allowed between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and solicitors are not allowed to solicit on Sundays or federal holidays.
Solicitors must also obtain a certificate of registration — with the exemption of those soliciting on behalf of public or private schools, or religious or charitable institutions — and display it upon the request of any person, according to police.
An application for certificate of registration shall be filed with EPD.
Residents and occupants of properties can post a 3-by-4-inch placard with the words “no solicitors” on it to their doors or entries. If a notice is posted, solicitors must immediately and peacefully leave the premises, according to city ordinance.
It is unlawful, and an offense, for any solicitor to harass, threaten, coerce or otherwise unreasonably apply duress to any citizen, or otherwise breach the peace, when soliciting, EPD stated.
It is also unlawful for a solicitor to fail to provide any goods or services which have been paid for in full or in part and unlawful for a solicitor to defraud, trick, cheat or otherwise mislead any person into subscribing for or purchasing any good or service when the solicitor knows or should know that the good or service will not be provided or delivered.
Solicitors found in violation of the ordinance governing their actions shall be punishable by a fine of up to $500, according to EPD. Each violation, whether or not committed on the same calendar day, will be considered a separate offense.
“We will contact the employer of or the solicitor themselves and could revoke their solicitation certificates,” EPD said in the post.
Soliciting does not include participants in wholesale trade shows or conventions, trade fairs or flea markets when the convention, trade fair or flea market is held indoors; participants in residential garage sales; and any sale sponsored by a school or university located in city limits.
Anyone who comes in contact with a solicitor who violates any of the rules set forth in the ordinance can call EPD’s non-emergency number, (580) 242-7000, and ask for an officer to be sent to their area.
EPD asked the public to not use social media to report such offenses since those channels are only monitored during regular business hours.
