911 AUDIO AND VIDEO TRANSCRIPTION CONTAIN DISTURBING CONTENT. USE DISCRETION
ENID, Okla. — Enid police have a 51-year-old man in custody as part of an ongoing investigation into the sexual assault and homicide of a 2-year-old child that occurred early Thursday, April 28, 2022, at a local hotel.
Michael S. Geiger was located on the the rooftop of a business near the Grand Prairie Hotel, 2818 S. Van Buren, at 9:13 a.m. after an hours-long search and arrested on complaints of first-degree murder, first-degree rape and kidnapping, according to the Enid Police Department.
Police responded to the hotel at 1:47 a.m. Thursday after a 911 call reporting a young girl drowning in the motel's pool.
Arriving officers found 2-year-old Caliyah J. Guyton, who had been removed from the pool. Officers performed CPR until Life EMS arrived on scene and transported her to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Guyton had injuries consistent with a sexual assault, according to EPD.
Officers determined Geiger was a person of interest in the girl's death. Detectives were contacted and sent to the hotel to begin the investigation.
Geiger fled the hotel before EPD arrived and had been seen on foot heading northwest. A K-9 officer responded to the scene to begin a track, but Geiger's trail was lost near Richland Road when it started raining, according to a press release.
Several tips were called in after EPD made an initial social media post about the homicide before Geiger's arrest.
According to police, both the girl's family and Geiger, who was in the area for work, were staying at the motel.
Geiger did not confess to the crimes during an interview but did make statements that corroborated physical evidence collected at the scene, according to police.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
"This was an aggravated assault on an innocent child and a very disturbing incident," Lt. Bryan Hart said. "We're glad this case was brought to an end in a timely manner with Mr. Geiger's arrest."
Geiger was released from the Department of Corrections on March 29, 2022, after serving sentences stemming from a 1995 conviction on counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, robbery with firearms and kidnapping in Oklahoma County.
Vigil
Members of the Enid community have planned to host a vigil in memory in Guyton.
Eryn Forrest, Taylor Gordon and Brittany Lee — who did not know one another prior to Thursday — connected through Facebook to create the event, "Memorial for Sweet Baby Caliyah."
Forrest said the vigil is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday in the downtown square near the Garfield County Court House lawn. Community members are welcome to attend to remember the 2-year-old.
"This is not about the man in custody. This is not about her parents — although we do support and send our condolences to them," Forrest said. "This is about Caliyah."
Those who attend are encouraged to bring their own candles, and Forrest said organizers are wanting vehicles and motorcycles to do "one big, loud engine roar" for about 30 seconds to a minute to celebrate Guyton's life. Forrest said a few motorcycle and vehicle associations and clubs will be there.
Anybody with a motorcycle or those who wish to rev their vehicle engines at the vigil are welcome, as well as anybody who wants to "stand in solidarity with us."
"We need to keep this peaceful and truly about the little girl's life. Nothing else," Forrest said.
Forrest said in case of any inclement weather on Friday, the vigil will be hosted at the same time and place Saturday.
This breaking story will be updated as more information is obtained.
