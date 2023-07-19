Homicide

By Suzie Byrd

Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department detectives are investigating a possible homicide after officers found an 80-year-old man dead in his chair at his home, according to an EPD press release Wednesday morning, July 19, 2023.

A phone call from 1718 N. Monroe at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday reported a man possibly not breathing and bleeding from his head, according to the release. When officers arrived, they found Early Lee Ryne Jr. dead.

Members of the Investigative Services Division were called to the scene to investigate a possible homicide, according to the release. Police say they are not releasing any additional information about the incident at this time.

