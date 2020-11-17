Enid Police Department and Enid Fire Department are teaming up with Oklahoma Department of Human Services to brighten Christmas for children in the foster-care system.
Cass Rains, EPD public relations coordinator, said DHS supervisor Amber French reached out to the police and fire departments to help provide gifts for some of the 400 foster children in need in Garfield and Grant counties.
French provided the police and fire departments with tags for 75 children, each including names, ages, gender and sizes to provide gifts for this Christmas. The tags are available on a tree in the lobby of Enid Police Department, 301 W. Garriott, and at Enid Fire Department Station One, 410 W. Garriott.
“We are asking officers, firefighters and members of the community to select a child or two from our Christmas trees and purchase a desired gift for them,” according to a press release. “We ask those who adopt a foster child to spend about $30 and return gifts unwrapped to the location where they were selected no later than Dec. 10. We ask that all items be newly purchased.”
Enid Police Department also has a collection box for extra toys for those children who entered the foster-care system after sign-up.
“The goal is to ensure all the children, ranging in age from infants to teens, have at least one Christmas present,” according to the press release.
Rains said the effort to help kids in need is in keeping with the police department’s mission to serve the public.
“We are a part of this community we serve,” Rains said, “and this is part of that — serving those in need.”
Enid Fire Department Assistant Chief Bill Burkhart said the project was a good way for Enid firefighters and the community “just to help out the foster kids and the community, and give them maybe a better Christmas.”
