MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Enid Police Explorers placed third in Felony Stops and Burglary Investigation during a competition hosted by Midwest City Police Department this past weekend, Aug. 19-20, 2023.
This was the first competition for the year-old program, which currently has five Explorers.
Enid Explorers are teens, age 14 to 20, who live in the area and have an interest in learning about law enforcement. The program began in September 2022 and will add three new members at the end of the month.
The local group competed against four other teams from two other Explorer posts. Other events included Domestic Violence Investigations and Active Shooter and Obstacle Course events. The Explorers performed well in all events and only missed placing in other competitions by a few points.
“We are really proud of our Explorers for putting in the hard work and for their dedication and commitment for learning these skills,” said Lead Adviser Officer Tobias Plucinski. “Their placing in this competition is a great achievement for such a young post.”
Enid Explorers have been training at Enid Police Department’s Training Center and meeting every other week.
“Over the past year, we’ve been training with our Explorers in areas and topics that our police officers cover in their academies and continuing education,” Plucinski said. “Our Explorers also conduct ride-alongs with officers and dispatchers, exposing them to the varied facets of a career in law enforcement.”
Dense Mechanical, Enid AM AMBUCS and Franklin Towing support the program, along with Enid Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #144.
