ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is asking residences and businesses with video surveillance to check their systems for footage that could have recorded a vehicle suspected in two drive-by shootings.
No injuries were reported in either incident, but damage was caused to two different vehicles and some property, according to an EPD online notice.
The first incident was reported at 11:36 p.m. Oct. 13, 2020, in the area of Sun Ridge Estates, and the second was reported at 12:11 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 300 block of East Cherry.
EPD is asking anyone with video cameras in those areas to check those dates and times 10 minutes before and after the reported times in hopes the suspect vehicle may have been captured on video.
If you do have video of vehicles that do not belong in the area at those times, contact EPD at (580) 242-7000. The case reference numbers are CF-2020-9052 and CF-2020-9190.
Anyone with information that will lead to the arrest or prosecution of this or any crime can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233 or https://www.enid.org/services/police or text a tip to “847411,” typing EPDTIP and then a message in the text box.
Those with information could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify or identified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.