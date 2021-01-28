ENID, Okla. — The Enid Police Department announced the promotions of five members of the department, all of which come in the wake of several retirements, on Jan. 26.
Lts. Casey Von Schriltz, Zeke Frazee and Sgts. Shawn Ramsey, Tyler Evans and Kevin Everley received their new badges from Chief Brian O'Rourke Tuesday afternoon and will take on their new roles Feb. 1.
The promotions come following the retirement of several EPD members, including former Lts. Randy King and Greg Gordon.
Von Schriltz was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and assigned to Uniform Services’ Traffic Division. Some of his new duties in his new role include being in charge of the day-to-day operations of the division as well as civilian parking enforcement officers and the major accident investigation team.
"I was obviously excited — nervous," he said of his promotion. "I've always aspired to be in law enforcement and serve the community, and over the last several years, I've also grown toward the path of service to other officers and my subordinate officers. I just really want to be able to do them justice as well as the community at larger and serve them well, and do what I need to do to help them out."
Born and raised in Enid, Von Schriltz grew up in a law enforcement family, and his father, a retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer, specifically influenced his decision to join EPD in 2007.
"I was around law enforcement and grew up learning to appreciate the role that law enforcement has in the community as far as helping people out and things like that," he said. "That's just something I always saw as what I wanted to do and what I aspired to do growing up."
Von Schriltz served in the Patrol Division, the Traffic Division and in the Detectives Division. He was promoted to sergeant in 2015 and served as a traffic sergeant and a detective sergeant.
The husband of 13 years and father to a 7-year-old son is looking forward to his time as lieutenant and is thankful for the support he's received.
"That's what I'm looking forward to the most is having the ability and the authority to make some decisions and potentially some changes to makes (EPD officers') jobs better," Von Schriltz said.
"I'm very appreciative of how understanding with my family, and my wife, especially, has been over the years of all the long hours and late nights and just all kinds of difficulties that come along with the law enforcement job from time to time and putting up with that and supporting me throughout the years and helping me get to where I am."
Frazee joined the department in October 2007 at the same time as Von Schriltz — the two were even promoted to sergeant at the same time in 2015 and both now to lieutenant.
"I was thrilled — this is something I've worked hard to get to over the years," Frazee said.
Frazee's interest in law enforcement began when he was riding his bike around his Heritage Hills neighborhood at 10 years old.
"I saw a cop car drive by, and I was riding on my bike," he said. "He waved at me, and I just thought it was really cool, and I thought, 'Man, that must be the best job to have ever.' It's just something that I've always wanted to do."
Frazee started out on patrol and went on to the Detectives Division in 2011 and was transferred later that same year to the Narcotics Division, which was his favorite time because of the undercover work, surveillance, wire-tap investigations and close-knit team he worked with. He was also sergeant of the night shift and over the Street Crimes Unit and the Training Division.
As lieutenant, the married father of a 3-month-old daughter will take on the Uniform Services’ Patrol Division on C Shift is thankful for his friends, family and other EPD members that helped him throughout his years and is looking to integrate some of his previous experience as a detective into his new role.
"I'm trying to integrate some of the things that I've learned over the years through being a detective," Frazee said. "Just trying to pass off some of those skills on to the sergeants in the division, and they can pass that on to some of the patrol officers that work with this shift."
Ramsey was promoted to the rank of sergeant and assigned to Uniform Services’ Patrol Division on B Shift. The promotion comes as he nears 20 years with the department, joining in October 2001.
An Enid native, Ramsey had family in law enforcement and was a reserve at the Garfield County Sheriff's Department before joining EPD.
The married father of three has worked in the Patrol Division, the Traffic Division, Investigative Services and the Narcotics Division, with his favorite so far a toss-up between Narcotics and Investigative Services.
"My favorite part about being back in Detectives was working with the community and solving challenging crimes and helping people protect their assets," he said. "In Narcotics, the best part was just taking drugs off the street and out of the hands of the wrong people."
Ramsey was named Kiwanis Club Police Officer of the Year for 2016 and said he was named the state's Region 5 Narcotics Officer of the Year for 2020 by the Association of Oklahoma Narcotic Enforcers.
In his new role, Ramsey will be overseeing the operations of the B Shift Patrol and is looking forward to continuing to work with the rest of the department members to serve the community.
"I was excited," he said of learning about his promotion. "Continue working with everybody and helping protect Enid — all the good stuff. I've had a pretty exciting career."
Evans was promoted to sergeant after just over five years with the department, joining in July 2015.
"I was very excited," he said of his promotion. "I have worked hard in my five years, and I knew a lot about making cases and solving them, being proactive — I had worked hard for those five years, and I could help the department go into the future."
Before his promotion, Evans worked on patrol as a field training officer and in the Street Crimes Unit, which he enjoyed because "it was a mix between detective work and patrol work."
Evans was assigned to Uniform Services’ Patrol Division on C Shift, where he's looking forward to his new duties and responsibilities as sergeant.
"I'm being assigned to night shift, which is primarily newer guys, and I look forward to helping them do some of the things I did when I was new," he said. "The main thing is ensuring the daily shift runs smoothly, making sure the right decisions are made."
Prior to joining the department, Evans worked at Scheffe Prescription Shop for almost seven years, but he was looking for a career change that was stable. Since his father Sgt. Mike Evans worked at EPD, he decided to go for it.
"He enjoyed it, and I always enjoyed ... his stories growing up," he said. "It was something I was always interested in, so I just gave it a shot, and here I am."
Evans has been married to his wife since 2014 and has twin daughters and a 3-year-old son. He's ready to move forward with EPD as a sergeant.
"I'm just excited to be one of the younger guys in a supervisory position," Evans said.
Lastly, Everley, who joined the department back in September 2014, was promoted to sergeant and assigned to Investigative Services.
"I was really excited and nervous at the same time," he said, "because it's one of those things I aspired to for a long time or thought about as my career's developed, but then at the same time, when the day's finally come, it's like, 'Holy crap, I hope I truly am ready for all the extra duties and responsibilities that come with being a sergeant.'"
Some of those duties and responsibilities in his new role will include helping with caseload, assigning caseload and assisting in investigations, especially the bigger ones that come to the department.
"Sometimes it's just making certain decisions or being responsible for certain decisions that were made when it comes to some investigations, and kind of being that buffer between above and below," Everley said.
Everley was raised in the Covington area and enlisted in the military in October 2006 and is still in the Army National Guard. He has been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, just recently moving back to Covington with his wife of four years and his 13-year-old daughter.
He also has a lot of family history in law enforcement and the military, so after he learned that EPD was hiring, he decided to apply.
"I thought this would be a great way for me to serve my community and not just my country," he said of joining the department.
Despite his nervousness, Everley is ready to take on his new role as sergeant, reflecting on the mentorship and support he's gotten from his supervisors and family.
"The day's finally here — rubber meets the road," he said. "(I'm looking forward to) just the more duties and responsibilities and being able to help affect change and positive change, and really just help overall ...
"I'm just thankful for all the supervisors that I had coming up through the department to help mentor and prepare me for this, and of course, the sacrifice that my family has had to make for working weekends and holidays and getting called in to work cases, or to help out on shifts, and so I'm just grateful for everybody that had their part that in that, and I'm looking forward to that next step — to continuing on."
