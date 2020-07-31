ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is increasing its crime-fighting arsenal with a new app to help residents connect with the department to find information, view alerts and submit anonymous tips from their smartphones.
Developed by tip411, the Enid PD app puts a powerful new crime-fighting tool into the hands of community members. The Enid PD app is available for download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store or by going to the Enid Police Department website at www.enid.org/police.
“We at the Enid Police Department are committed to working in partnership with the community we serve to make Enid a great place to live and raise a family,” said Chief Brian O’Rourke. “We believe our new Enid PD app from tip411 will help make it easier for our residents to partner with us to help fight crime.”
The Enid PD app enables the public to share an anonymous tip with police and lets officers respond back to create an anonymous two-way conversation.
“We’ve listened to feedback from partners like Enid police and have built a more advanced and innovative product to help departments better engage their communities,” said tip411 President Terry Halsch. “The Enid PD app, powered by tip411, will greatly improve the residents’ access to their local police department.”
The Enid PD app and tip411 anonymous text a tip system are 100% anonymous. The technology removes all identifying information before police see the tips and there is no way to identify the sender.
Residents in Enid without a smartphone can share information with police by sending an anonymous text tip via their cellphone to police by texting keyword EPDTIP and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411).
Anonymous web tips also can be submitted through the department’s website at www.enid.org/police.
