Enid’s police chief said he doesn’t support an attempted ordinance change from city commissioners that would require officers to collect and keep track of demographic data such as race/ethnicity during all “significant” interactions.
EPD Chief Brian O’Rourke said he is opposed to the ordinance proposal commissioners will vote on Tuesday night because there are some things in the ordinance that would be “labor-intensive,” such as asking about race, age and sex in a “casual, five-second contact with somebody.”
“We would almost have to do a report for every contact that we make,” O’Rourke said. “Nobody wants to answer those questions anymore. It’s intrusive.”
Under the proposed ordinance, officers would record specific data information during all so-called “significant interactions” with members of the public, including but not limited to vehicle stops, roadblocks and checkpoints, pedestrian stops, arrests, interviews and suspects. The ordinance doesn’t specify what is considered a significant interaction.
Data categories would include race/ethnicity, sex, age, English speaker, and for vehicle stops, indicate driver or passenger, and how many people are in the vehicle.
The following categories for race/ethnicity would be used: Asian, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, Native American, Other, Pacific Islander, Two or More Races, Unknown, White.
Officers could not select Other, Two or More Races, or Unknown without providing additional notes in an appropriate report elaborating on why this choice was selected.
EPD then would electronically maintain the data and provide detailed, quarterly statistical summaries to the Police Civil Service Commission and the Enid City Commission. These summaries would include quarterly and rolling annual category totals.
City Attorney Carol Lahman said these reports, presented at public meetings, would be available to the public through the state Open Records Act.
O’Rourke also said the department’s two current data collection systems already are in compliance with state and federal reporting systems.
“I think what the ordinance wants to do is go over and above that, which we’re not capable of doing right now, not with the systems that we have in place,” he said. “If we’re meeting the federal guidelines and state guidelines, I think we’re OK.”
ITI, which is compliant with the National Incident Based Reporting System, was mandated by federal law effective Jan. 1, 2021.
The ITI system follows the NIBRS methodology on race identification options: Asian, Black or African American, American Indian/Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, Unknown or White, as well as ethnicity identification: Hispanic origin, not of Hispanic origin or unknown.
Digaticket collects data on people who receive warnings or tickets using its own methodology with these racial identification options: Asian/Pacific Islander, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, American Indian/Native American, Other/Two or more Races, Unknown or White.
Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell said he requested, then drafted an early version of the ordinance because available data on people being arrested or cited were “incomplete, at best.”
Ezzell said he and fellow Commissioner Jonathan Waddell both want to know if there’s any evident disparity along racial lines in that data and have been meeting with the police department for months over this potential problem.
“To know whether we have a problem or not, we’ve got to be able to see the numbers,” Ezzell said.
Ezzell said he’d had such questions since the city commission approved the police union’s collective bargaining agreement in June, which occurred around the same time as the George Floyd protests that sparked public conversations about police oversight and reform nationwide.
“I think it’s important to know whether your police department is … through their actions with the public … whether there is a disparate impact on any given population,” he said.
