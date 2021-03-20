Enid Police Department this morning arrested a 34-year-old man who stole a Frito Lay truck and led law enforcement on a chase that started in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office units pursuing the truck requested assistance from Enid police at about 8:30 a.m.
The driver, identified as Joshua Karpe, had struck several law enforcement vehicles with the stolen truck, according to EPD.
Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink said Karpe side-swiped his 2016 Chevy and struck a sheriff’s deputy’s 2020 Dodge Durango, but Rink said neither he nor the deputy was injured.
OHP officials said they weren’t aware of any OHP vehicles damaged during the pursuit to Enid. OCPD was unable to be reached Saturday.
Enid officers were asked to set up at 66th and Southgate, but the pursuit continued west of the location.
Officers Brett Moore and Trey Kirkhart located the vehicle turning north on 30th, where Moore said the truck was traveling extremely slowly, so he approached the vehicle and ordered the driver out.
Karpe complied and was taken into custody, and Moore entered the stolen truck and put it in park.
No EPD personnel deployed tire deflation devices, and there was no force used by Enid officers “except for the arrest of the driver,” according to a news release. There were no injuries to any EPD officers and no damage to any of the Enid department’s police units.
Karpe and was taken by OCPD and booked into Oklahoma County Jail.
