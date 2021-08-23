Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department arrested a man suspected of stabbing his girlfriend, who was found in an alleyway in the 300 block of West Wabash just after 2 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
Donyel Tyrone Johnson, 37, came to Enid Police Department at 7:15 p.m. Monday and was placed into an interview room, read his Miranda warning and asked if he wanted to make a statement, said Cass Rains, EPD spokesperson. He said no, and was arrested on unrelated county warrants and a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon for the stabbing. He was in custody at 7:28 p.m., Rains said.
Police were dispatched to the 300 block of West Wabash following a 911 call from the victim’s father, who said his 40-year-old daughter had been stabbed.
“Responding officers noted the woman had a stab wound to her abdomen and had suffered a total of six to seven stab wounds,” according to a press release posted by EPD on social media.
The woman was transported by Life EMS to the Oakwood Mall parking lot, placed on a medical helicopter and taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she underwent surgery, according to police.
When asked by officers on scene what happened, the woman said she’d been stabbed by her boyfriend but refused to provide his name. Her father told officers her boyfriend is Johnson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.