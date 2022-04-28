ENID, Okla. — Enid police have a 51-year-old man in custody as part of an ongoing investigation into the sexual assault and homicide of a young child that occurred early Thursday, April 28, 2022, at a local hotel.
Michael S. Geiger was located on the the rooftop of a business near the Grand Prairie Hotel, 2818 S. Van Buren, at 9:13 a.m. after an hours-long search and arrested on complaints of first-degree murder and first-degree rape, according to the Enid Police Department.
Police responded to the hotel at 1:47 a.m. Thursday after a 911 call reporting a child drowning in the motel's pool.
Arriving officers found a girl, believed to be 2 to 4 years old, who had been removed from the pool. Officers performed CPR until Life EMS arrived on scene and transported her to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, where she was pronounced dead.
The girl had injuries consistent with a sexual assault, according to EPD.
Officers determined Geiger was a person of interest in the girl's death. Detectives were contacted and sent to the hotel to begin the investigation.
Geiger fled the hotel before EPD arrived and had been seen on foot heading northwest. A K-9 officer responded to the scene to begin a track, but Geiger's trail was lost near Richland Road when it started raining, according to a press release.
Several tips were called in after EPD made an initial social media post about the homicide before Geiger's arrest.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.
"This was an aggravated assault on an innocent child and a very disturbing incident," Lt. Bryan Hart said. "We're glad this case was brought to an end in a timely manner with Mr. Geiger's arrest."
Geiger was in the Enid area for work, according to EPD. He was released from the Department of Corrections on March 29, 2022, after serving sentences stemming from a 1995 conviction on counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, robbery with firearms and kidnapping in Oklahoma County.
This breaking story will be updated as more information is obtained.
