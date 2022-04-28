ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is actively investigating the homicide of a child that occurred early this morning, Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the OYO Hotel, 2818 S. Van Buren, and is advising the public to avoid the area.
Michael S. Geiger is a person of interest in this case and may have fled the scene on foot, according to a police social media post at around 6 a.m. Geiger is a white male, 51, 6-feet tall and 180 pounds, with tattoos on both arms and shoulders. Those who believe they have seen Geiger should call 911 immediately, according to police.
This breaking story will be updated as more information is obtained.
