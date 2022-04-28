OYO Hotel

Enid Police Department is actively investigating the homicide of a child that occurred early Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the OYO Hotel, 2818 S. Van Buren.

 Violet Hassler | Enid News & Eagle
Michael S. Geiger

Enid Police Department is seeking Michael S. Geiger as a person of interest in the homicide of a child Thursday, April 28, 2022.

ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is actively investigating the homicide of a child that occurred early this morning, Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the OYO Hotel, 2818 S. Van Buren, and is advising the public to avoid the area.

Michael S. Geiger is a person of interest in this case and may have fled the scene on foot, according to a police social media post at around 6 a.m. Geiger is a white male, 51, 6-feet tall and 180 pounds, with tattoos on both arms and shoulders. Those who believe they have seen Geiger should call 911 immediately, according to police.

This breaking story will be updated as more information is obtained.

