ENID, Okla. — Enid photographer Patrick Wine shared an image he took Saturday night of comet NEOWISE and said he wanted to encourage Northwest Oklahoma residents to get outdoors and get interested in astronomy.
The photo was taken just north of Chisholm with the camera pointed to the north-northwest.
An easy way to find the comet is to look for the bottom left star of the Big Dipper constellation and go straight down about halfway to the horizon, Wine said.
“There’s a small triangle of stars and it sits right there,” he said. “That being said, it moves position just a bit every night. It’s actually visible to the naked eyes around 9:45-10.”
Wine used his Nikon D850 and 200-500 on a SkyWatcher Star Adventurer star tracker, which follows the apparent motion of the stars through the sky, and opened the shutter about a minute for the clear image.
“You really don’t have to have this fancy setup though,” he said. “Just have your ISO relatively high and use a 15-second shutter speed and you’re golden. It just won’t be as bright or detailed.”
Comet NEOWISE will be closest to Earth on July 22-23, 2020, according to earthsky.org. It will pass at some 64 million miles away. Although the comet is visible to some with just the eye, binoculars should catch the image more clearly for viewers, according to astronomers.
Officially known as C/2020 F3, comet NEOWISE was discovered March 27, 2020, by NEOWISE, a project using using a NASA space telescope to look at near-Earth objects (NEOs) such as asteroids and comets, according to space.com.
It is one of the brightest comets in the northern hemisphere since comet Hale–Bopp.
“This comet won’t be back for another 6,800 years, which is really cool. Hopefully people get inspired to go out,” Wine said.
More of his work can be located at his Facebook Page, Patrick Wine Film and Photography.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.