Sue Taylor, who with her husband John Taylor and the Garber family published the Enid Morning News and Enid Daily Eagle for two generations until 1988, died at her home in Enid on Wednesday.
Taylor, 91, was a longtime philanthropist and community leader in Enid. She was a homemaker and a loyal alumna of Oklahoma State University, earning many accolades for her service to OSU. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2013.
She had served as director and secretary of Enid Publishing Co. for 15 years. She also served the same positions for Enid Radiophone Co., operating stations KCRC-AM and KNID-FM.
Her philanthropic activities included serving as president and development chairperson for Enid YWCA, and she was honored as that organization’s “Woman of the Year” in 1979. She served as the Garfield County representative for the Oklahoma Blood Institute, president of Domestikates Home Extension Group, treasurer of Garfield County Extension Homemakers, president of Chapter Q PEO, member of Junior Welfare League, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and an alumna of Pi Beta Phi fraternity.
Raised in Stillwater, she attended OSU from 1948 to 1950 before putting her academic career on hold to raise a family of four. She commuted to Stillwater from Enid from 1980-84 to complete her degree in child development and family relations, and she was named to both Omicron Nu and Phi Kappa Phi honor societies.
She continued to demonstrate her dedication to OSU, serving as first vice president of the College of Human Environmental Sciences (CHES) alumni organization and as executive board member of the CHES Associates. She chaired the 1989 Greater University Fund drive to raise private and corporate dollars for OSU scholarships. She and her husband were donors and strong supporters of CHES. Taylor’s Dining Room, a major instructional facility of the college’s School of Hotel and Restaurant Administrations, was named in their honor.
In 2013, Taylor was named Philanthropist of the Year during the annual Women of Oklahoma State University Symposium. Among her many OSU honors are the Henry G. Bennett Distinguished Service Award and the Alumni Association’s Distinguished Alumni Award.
Service for Taylor will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church. Private family burial will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery. Brown-Cummings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
