ENID, Okla. — After the killing of George Floyd in May 2020, which sparked protests locally and across the nation, the one thing Enid Police Department administrators didn’t do was panic, Chief Brian O’Rourke said.
He said he could say that because he knows the community after more than 40 years with the department, and he’s “familiar with the way Enid reacts to things.”
During a town hall organized by the local NAACP, the chief said Floyd was murdered and that he “watched police officers taking action in totally inappropriate ways.”
The chief, along with other members of the EPD, also helped facilitate local demonstrations in town.
“We participated and listened to the speakers and showed solidarity with the community, which we’ve always done,” O’Rourke said. “Basically, we let them protest and stayed out of their way, giving them, obviously, the right to free speech. We had no problems whatsoever … We know the community, and the community knows us.”
Capt. Tim Jacobi added that EPD met with those organizing the protests and helped organize the location, and at the protest officers provided water bottles and kept those protesting away from heavy street traffic.
“Our reaction was, ‘Let’s make sure you guys can (protest) safely,’” Jacobi said.
On April 20, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee on Floyd’s neck — an outcome O’Rourke said showed that the justice system, which he has “full faith” in, worked.
In the year since Floyd’s death, EPD has mandated more training on subjects related to national focus, began converting to a new policy manual, broke ground on its new training center and continued on with its daily work.
“In reality, what we’ve done in the past year is try to take care of communities through the COVID-19 crisis and … the national unrest, and maintain our professionalism and support the community,” O’Rourke said. “That’s exactly what we’ve done, and that’s exactly what we’ll continue to do.”
Use of forceWhen O’Rourke joined EPD in the 1980s, he said use of force wasn’t as restrictive as it is today.
Supervisors reviewed any use of force back then and deemed whether it was reasonable. Now, every use of force is reported, reviewed by a use-of-force board, which includes a defense tactics instructor, supervisors and peers, and by the chief, who said that’s “a lot of critical eyes.”
“Anybody who has been arrested, or shows any kind of injury, or … they claim (handcuffs are) too tight, that’s a use of force,” O’Rourke said. “Everything from an all-out fight to handcuffs being too tight is reviewed. I think that’s a lot of control.”
During 2019 and 2020, officers had contact with more than 29,482 community members while making an arrest or issuing a citation, both of which have the “highest potential for the use of force,” Jacobi said. In that period, uses of force occurred 79 times, representing less than 0.3% of all encounters, according to statistics provided by EPD.
In 2020, EPD had a total of 44 use-of-force reports. Of those, 30 were complaints of injury by the offender, 20 of whom were treated by medical staff, and 10 were complaints of injury by officers, eight of whom were treated by medical staff.
Use of force can include Taser, pain compliance, unarmed strikes or a firearm. Jacobi said officers are required to report any claim of injury by citizens.
“If he felt like the handcuffs were too tight and made him uncomfortable, that’s a reportable use of force,” he said. “If he passively resisted and caused us to have to physically remove his arms from underneath him to handcuff him, and he got a small scrape on his arm that we could see, that’s a reportable use of force.”
The appropriate use of force for a situation is subjective and fluid, O’Rourke said. Incidents can start out with passive resistance, which are physical actions that do not prevent an officer’s attempt to control a subject — such as a subject leaving their hands in front of them when an officer is trying to put them in handcuffs.
This can move on to active resistance, including evasive physical movements to defeat an officer’s attempt at control, such as running away or fighting.
O’Rourke said because it can be hard to control someone without hurting them, sometimes multiple officers will attempt to subdue the subject.
“The more officers that you have helping to control their legs and their arms is safer for the arrestee and the officers,” he said.
Jacobi said EPD implemented the use of body cameras more than two years ago, and that technology, de-escalation techniques and other alternatives have helped over the years with use-of-force policies.
Last July, Chuck Haggard, a former law enforcement officer with more than 30 years of experience and a former member of the Kansas Army National Guard, was invited to EPD to teach a class called “Excited Delirium De-escalation Tactics and Avoiding In-Custody Death” to around 40 area officers, and Jacobi said both the morning and afternoon classes were “well-received.”
In addition, the department has mandated that all officers, from patrolman to the chief, complete specific training related to subjects of national focus such as constitutional policing and anti-bias training, which is what EPD has mandated.
EPD also is building a new training center, which will provide a 50-person classroom, offices and an advanced simulations training room. The room will provide a near 360-degree immersive environment where participants will work through real world-based situations, and the simulations are controlled by a computer, meaning endless variations of outcomes based on the participants’ performance and decisions will be offered, Jacobi said.
“That will also help in tense situations on training with firearms, de-escalation and bias, and that’s going to be a very good addition to the officers’ training,” O’Rourke said.
Policy revisionLast summer, EPD began a long-term revision of its policy and policy-management system, converting to a Lexipol-based policy manual. That revision is about a third complete, Jacobi said.
Lexipol is used by more than 8,000 public safety agencies across the United States, providing a full library of customizable, state-specific law enforcement policies that are constantly updated in response to new state and federal laws and court decisions.
The system also will provide courses and videos designed to meet police training mandates, Jacobi said.
The current policy manual was last updated about 10 years ago and is “in great shape,” Jacobi said, but the new policy management system will offer EPD new content.
Lexipol caught Jacobi’s eye in three ways: Its ability to train officers every day on policies; that somebody else was keeping an eye on changes in the legal system that might affect police policy; and that it separates policies from procedures.
It will be completely digital and in the Cloud, Jacobi said, and can be accessed from any mobile device or computer. Keyword searches will be offered as a part of the package, which gives officers a quick way to find specific policies, and once the manual is complete, daily training bulletins will be issued.
“It’s a long, tedious process,” O’Rourke said. “It’s never a good idea to change a policy in midstream as a reaction because, my opinion is, if you change a policy, you can overreact, and why change it and then have to come back and recalibrate later because that’s a danger. You can really make a mistake by overreacting.”
“And you make it very difficult on the line officer that has a job to do when the rules change, so to speak,” Jacobi said.
O’Rourke and Jacobi said EPD hasn’t changed any rules since the department is “already in compliance with everything.”
“People need to understand that we’re not winging this,” O’Rourke said. “Police work is serious business.”
