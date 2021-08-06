ENID, Okla. — As the number of COVID-19 cases increase in the state and in Garfield County some nursing facilities in Enid have altered indoor visitation plans in order to limit any potential spread of the coronavirus.
Golden Oaks, Greenbrier and The Commons reported recent COVID-19 positives among either a staff member or a resident, as testing at the facilities has increased, per federal guidelines, due to spread potential regarding the delta COVID-19 variant as reported weekly by the CDC.
Oklahoma State Department of Health reported earlier this week that Garfield County has 131 active COVID-19 cases, with 100 of those reported in the past 14 days. There have been no new deaths in the county in the past 90 days.
“Our policy is that any time we confirm there is a positive in the community or staff, we shut down inside (visitation) stations,” said LaDena Burrell, administrator for nursing and assisted living at The Commons. She said while there was the one positive test in the health care center, there have been no positives in assisted living. Visitation policies can be different in various sections because of the test results in those areas.
Nursing homes follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and OSDH regulations in regard to the frequency of testing and infection control regarding COVID-19, officials said.
“From our required testing, we recently had two positive cases in one area of the facility,” according to a statement from Homes of Greenbrier. A spokesman would not say in which area of the facility — which offers nursing, skilled and residential living — the cases were positive.
The statement reports that all Greenbrier staff and residents in other facilities were tested and were negative, allowing the facility to resume normal visitation for the facility except the one area.
“When this occurs, indoor visitation is suspended until the first round of testing concludes no additional cases, but outdoor and compassionate care visitation is still allowed per regulation,” according to the Greenbrier statement.
“We’re all mindful of that right now,” said Mark Gray, executive director at Golden Oaks, where a couple of employees recently have tested positive. No residents at Golden Oaks have been positive in recent weeks, he said.
When COVID-19 prompted nursing facility visitation closures last summer and fall, one of the biggest concerns was psychological, Gray said.
So while some facilities are limiting some indoor visitation, most are allowing outdoor and compassionate care visitations.
Gray said for example, if a husband has been with his wife for decades, they are going to take these things into consideration and allow that compassionate care decision.
Currently, Golden Oaks is allowing visitations scheduled in advance in its hospitality room, and offers “nice porch areas” for outside visits.
At Marsh Pointe homes in Enid — which consist of Kenwood Manor, The Living Center and Enid Senior Care — there have not been any positives seen, but visitation inside is by arrangement, and the facilities have health screening in progress for visitors, said Jennifer Barker, marketing representative.
There were no administrators to speak on the situation at Garland Road Nursing Home, an employee there reported Friday afternoon.
