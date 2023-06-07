ENID, Okla. — Enid Noon AMBUCS members planned a mud volleyball tournament and a golf tournament with their community in mind.
As the expenses of physical therapy and medical costs reach unimaginable totals, there is little room left in one’s budget to purchase other necessities. Enid Noon AMBUCS aids the Enid community with grants, scholarships and Amtrykes, a type of adaptive mobility bicycles, to ease the financial struggles Enid residents with disabilities face.
Mud volleyball is the first tournament of the two-weekend string of charity events hosted by Enid Noon AMBUCS. The tournament begins at 8 a.m. June 24, 2023, at CW Scooters.
“You kinda come up with your own team,” Kristen Poiesz, service committee chair, said. “It’s up to 10. You could certainly play with less.”
The cost to register is $375 per team. Each team requires a minimum of six players, and the tournament is best suited for teenage and adult players. Players must register online at https://enidmudvollyball.godaddysites.com/.
Teams play for the opportunity to win back their entry fee as they compete for the $500 for first, $300 for second and $100 for third. Spectators and community members are welcome to join the event for a barbecue for $10.
Players are welcome to cool off or grab something to drink inside CW Scooters or pay a $100 cooler fee and bring any drinks they would like to the tournament.
Showers and bathrooms will be on site for players to rinse off after a long day in the mud.
For those who would rather spend time on the green than in the mud, Enid Noon AMBUCS’ golf tournament tees off at 9 a.m. June 30 at Meadowlake Golf Course.
“Historically, (AMBUCS) is a business club,”Poiesz said. “There’s a lot of gentlemen, originally, that played a lot of golf.”
Golfers can bring their own team of four players for a total of $280 or play as a single player for $75. Single golfers can request to be placed on a team. First place prize is $300, second-place prize is $200 and third-place prize is $100. Cash prizes will be awarded for closest to the hole and longest drive.
Golfers must register to compete in the tournament one week in advance. Golfers can register in advance by calling Kegan Tuohy, chair of the golf tournament, at (580) 402-2101 or emailing him through ktuohy@stridebank.com. Mail in entrees can be sent to Enid Noon AMBUCS, P.O. Box 406, Enid, OK 73702. Lunch is provided.
Funds from each event go toward Enid Noon AMBUCS projects, such as maintenance and upkeep of the Miracle League’s field. The Miracle League is a sports team that allows sports enthusiasts with disabilities to participate in their own sports league.
“It’s fun, and it supports a great cause in your hometown community,” Poiesz said.
