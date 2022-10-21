ENID, Okla. — Two Northern Oklahoma College Nursing students from Enid recently received their nursing pins.
Amber Drapalla and Adriana Lopez celebrated their graduation Oct.14 at the Renfro Center at NOC Tonkawa.
Nikole Hicks, NOC Nursing Division Chair, said the event was a celebration.
“I know these graduates appreciate all their friends and families for their support in what is one of the most difficult degree programs," Hicks said. "We are so excited to help them make the transition from nursing student to professional nurse.”
Guest speaker was Paula Harris, former nurse, nursing instructor and the wife of NOC President Clark Harris.
"You learned how to be a member of a health care team, how to work autonomously and how to provide leadership," she told the nursing students. "All skills that will serve you well as a nurse. I want to thank you for choosing to enter this rewarding profession in which your life and work touches that of another.”
