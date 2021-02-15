ENE logot

ENID, Okla. — Due to extreme winter weather and hazardous road conditions throughout our distribution area, the Enid News & Eagle will only publish a digital E-Edition on Tuesday, February 16. There will not be a printed newspaper. All subscribers who have activated their digital accounts will have access to articles and PDF pages.

Our customer service department will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. You can call (580) 548-8114 or (580) 548-8152 to activate your digital account.

We will monitor the weather and roadways to keep you updated on any future delivery delays. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

