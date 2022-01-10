Northern Oklahoma College recently welcomed another regent from Enid into its midst.
Enid native Jason Turnbow, vice president and commercial lender with Security National Bank of Enid, was sworn in prior to the NOC Board of Regents' November meeting in Stillwater. He replaced former regent Stan Brownlee, also of Enid.
With six total board members, Turnbow joins regent Jami Groendyke as a fellow representative from Enid.
He said he wants to build upon NOC's "good relationships" with area high school students, who can attend college classes through NOC's concurrent enrollment program.
“Higher education is essential to the success of a community and I am excited to represent Enid on the Northern Oklahoma College Board of Regents," Turnbow said. "I look forward to working with (NOC President Clark) Harris and the administration as we strive to fulfill the mission of Northern Oklahoma College.”
He received a bachelor of science in business administration from Oklahoma State University in 1999. Turnbow is chairman of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce and serves on the boards for Enid Regional Development Alliance, Autry Education Foundation, United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, and The Commons Continuing Care Retirement Community.
Turnbow was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
“Jason is an invaluable addition to the Board of Regents for Northern Oklahoma College," Stitt said in a statement last month. "He holds an aptitude for leadership and community involvement that I know he use to uplift education in Oklahoma.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.