ENID, Okla. — Lonny Robertson, an Enid native who has been awaiting a heart transplant at Integris Heart Hospital in Oklahoma City for more than three weeks, found out Monday he is getting his new heart, and is tentatively scheduled to go into surgery Tuesday or Wednesday.
He has a general contracting business in Enid called LR Solutions, which has been shut down during his recovery, and also owns Parrish Insulation. His wife, Jana Jo Robertson, is a sports performance coach at Enid High School who works on strength and conditioning with athletes.
After waiting in the hospital for a new heart for several weeks, the news received Monday was something the Robertsons were waiting to hear, but Lonny said it is a bittersweet feeling that his new heart came after somebody else’s passing.
“It’s not excitement, because at the end of the day you have to remember that somebody else died to give me a second chance, basically,” Lonny said. “It’s more hopeful, I guess you would say. Hopeful for a positive outcome, hopeful that I don’t have rejection and that there’s not complications. And also hopeful, and I don’t know the person, but hopeful that their family has some sort of closure.”
Lonny was diagnosed with congestive heart failure when he was 23. Congestive heart failure is when the heart doesn’t pump blood as well as it should, and those diagnosed with congestive heart failure can manage it through proper diet, exercise and medication.
Lonny was able to manage that for the past 14 years, but Jana said he started getting sick in July 2022 and by the end of October they were told Lonny needed to be put on the waiting list for a new heart.
He’s been in the hospital on and off since October, including 22 days waiting on a new heart since Jan. 30. The heart transplant list ranks patients from 1-6, with patients at level 1 being the first to receive a transplant. Lonny was at a level 4 in October, a level that allows a patient to stay at home and take medication to keep the heart alive.
On Jan. 30, doctors installed an Impella Pump, which helps maintain blood flow from the heart. That moved Lonny to a level 2 and up the waiting list.
With Lonny accepting the new heart on Monday, the next step in the recovery process begins, although nothing is certain. It is unknown how a transplanted organ reacts with its new host, and other factors that will be monitored after the surgery will determine his recovery timeline.
Jana said with her having to be in Enid while Lonny is in Oklahoma City, it has been a difficult experience for both of them.
“It’s been difficult because I’ve had to stay and work. So he’s been in Oklahoma City and I’ve been here working and taking care of our animals and day-to-day life,” Jana said. “It’s been hard to be apart this long. ... we’ve never really been apart this long and just hoping it takes. He’s the type of person that would pretty much do anything for anyone.”
She said with him finally getting his new heart, it’s relieving and scary at the same time, but that Lonny can now see tangible progress in his recovery. Lonny said his experience with multiple lengthy stays in the hospital has been “smooth but frustrating.”
“The process itself is a lot more than people would assume it would be,” Lonny said. “Tedious and frustrating, but we get it done here.”
The months following a heart transplant are critical for monitoring the recovery process. Lonny likely is to be in the hospital for a few weeks after the surgery, but that timeline is based on the progress of the transplanted organ. Jana said how he is doing in the hospital will determine how long his stay will be, but that they will need to be close to Integris Heart Hospital for another 4-6 weeks while Lonny gets a biopsy of his heart done every Monday to make sure nothing is getting rejected.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Robertsons, which can be found at https://tinyurl.com/Lonny-heart.
“I just want to say thank you to everybody who has already been supportive, and thank you to anybody who chooses to be supportive while this process is going on,” Lonny said. “Everything helps, and I just really appreciate the support.”
