Gov. Kevin Stitt has selected an Enid native and former staffer for Congressman Frank Lucas to serve as director of the governor’s new Washington, D.C. office.
Christina Gungoll Lepore will be based out of Washington to help advance state-based initiatives and help ensure a strong state-federal partnership, according to a release Tuesday from the governor’s office.
“I am excited to have Christina in Washington to help us advance and defend key priorities for the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “It is critical for our success to have as many boots on the ground as possible to ensure Oklahoma is receiving its fair share, as federal dollars make up 40 percent of our state budget.”
The governor noted that many other states, including Texas, have long-standing state executive offices in the nation’s capital. He said this move will help him on his quest to make Oklahoma “top 10 state.”
Lepore has worked for several years in Washington, not only for Lucas, but also as a staff director to the office of Senate Republican Conference Vice Chairman Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and as press secretary for the former chairman of the House Energy and Commerce committee, Tom Bliley, R-Va.
Lepore will work to identify ways to ensure Oklahoma is included in federal grant opportunities, assist the governor’s office and cabinet secretaries in communicating the state’s needs, collaborate with the offices of other governors on issues of mutual concern and “push back” on “burdensome regulations and initiatives which could negatively impact the state,” according to the press release.
Lepore’s selection received praise from Lucas and other officials who have worked with her in Washington.
“Christina Gungoll Lepore is a woman of great character who brings a wealth of knowledge and respect to any office she serves,” Lucas said
Shelly Lambertz, chief culture officer and senior vice president of human resources for Continental Resources, said “Her depth of experience in Washington, wide network, effective leadership skills and strong work ethic will serve Oklahomans well.”
