ENID, Okla. — Outside the Carter County Courthouse in Ardmore, Oklahoma, 25-year-old Enid native Kyla Burgess stands with her friends and family, demanding justice for the death of her 3-year-old son James.
The child’s father, James Darren Smith, aunt, Shannon Michelle Smith, and uncle, Frank James Smith, were each charged with one count of child abuse. Now Shannon Smith and James Smith are both facing first-degree murder charges, according to an article from The Daily Ardmoreite.
Burgess, who lived in Enid until she was 18, and her group of supporters have spent every court date holding up signs and asking for justice outside the courthouse since her son died in July.
“I want people to understand that I literally just lost my son to murder in July,” Burgess said. “I’m going to the court dates, and I’m still out here screaming, ‘Protect the children.’”
On July 30 in Wilson, Oklahoma, police responded to the Smiths’ residence about a toddler who had allegedly fallen out of a crib and was unresponsive, according to The Ardmoreite. The child reportedly sustained several injuries, including a head injury and lacerations on his body along with head-to-toe bruises.
The child reportedly was taken to Mercy Hospital Healdton, where he was declared deceased, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation took over the case, the article said. Three other children at the residence were removed by the Department of Human Services.
Burgess said she broke up with James Smith in August 2019 and that he then left with baby James. After finding them, Burgess said she called DHS and asked police to check on her son, who told her baby James was fine.
Burgess last saw her son on his third birthday, May 1. In July, about 10 days before his death, she said she texted James Smith asking how her son was doing and was wanting to see him.
On July 30, Burgess received a phone call about her son being in the hospital and immediately drove from Byars, Oklahoma, where she was living, to the hospital and found out her son had died.
Burgess’ 7-year-old daughter stands with her mom and family at the courthouse every court date, all of them holding up signs that call for justice for baby James. Everyone who gathers at the courthouse wears something blue, which is the color for Child Abuse Prevention Month and for honoring James.
“(Blue) was also my son’s favorite color and the color of his eyes,” Burgess said.
The preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 8, but it was canceled due to COVID-19, Burgess said, and no rescheduled date has been announced yet.
Burgess created a Facebook group for her child called “Justice4BabyJames,” where she posts updates and encourages people to protect and stand up for children.
Being at the courthouse brings pain and heartache to Burgess, and she said a piece of her will always be gone, but she hopes other people, including her hometown community, will advocate for children who are abused.
“Our children can’t protect themselves,” she said. “We have to be their voice. We have to be the ones that help them, and everybody sweeps abuse under the rug because they think it’ll get better. It never does — it just gets worse, and I don’t want any parent to go through what I’ve had to go through.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.