ENID, Okla. — As Hurricane Ida has ravaged Louisiana and other areas of the Gulf Coast, leaving thousands without homes, power, clean water and communications services, an Enid native is leading efforts to help his adopted home.
John E. Smith, a resident of Thibodaux, La., is coordinating the collection of hurricane relief supplies to take back to southern Louisiana's Lafourche Parish next week.
Smith evacuated his home with three friends last week as the Category 4 storm hit Louisiana. He managed to bring along all of the dogs in his kennel club along with him, but he wasn't able to rescue many of his belongings.
Smith’s family lives in Enid, where he grew up.
“Both Enid and Louisiana are home to me. When I moved to Louisiana years ago, people took me in and became my family," he said. "I want to give back to them, for all that they gave to me. We are rounding up supplies to take back to ground zero. We hope to help as much as possible since the area is just devastated, and people are left with nothing.”
The area was evacuated last week as 150 mph winds tore roofs off homes and pulled trees from their roots. It could take up to a month to return power to some residents. Officials are welcoming residents back to the area, but are warning that conditions are not yet habitable.
Donations of water, pet food and diapers have been donated by CDSA, Vance Air Force Base and Pope Distributing Co.
Hurricane victims need items like batteries, water, non-perishable food items, pet food, socks, candles, diapers, wipes and soap.
Businesses in town accepting donations of supplies include Enid SPCA, Jack’s Power Equipment, CDSA and Groom Closet Pet Center.
For more information on donations, Smith can be reached at (407) 714-7245 or smithsbulldogsofthesouth@gmail.com.
