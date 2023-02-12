Christina Gungoll Lepore, who serves as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Washington, D.C., director and senior adviser, recently was honored at the Women In Government Relations’ eighth annual Governor’s Reception as the 2023 recipient of the Governor’s Staff Award.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly was honored as this year’s Governor Honoree.
A fourth-generation Oklahoman from Enid, Lepore earned a B.A. from New York University, where she studied broadcast journalism and political science. She also has an M.A. in Fine and Decorative Art from Sotheby’s Institute of Art in London.
Women in Government Relations is the premier, non-partisan professional society for those who have responsibilities and interests in the field of government relations and/or public affairs. Founded in 1975, WGR has more than 1,200 members at every career level of government relations representing a wide array of private, nonprofit and public sector organizations.
The Annual Governor’s Reception is one of WGR’s signature events of the year and one of the best attended. This year’s reception hosted about 200 attendees consisting of state government affairs professionals at all career levels.
As Stitt’s representative in Washington, Lepore advocates for the state’s federal priorities to Congress and the administration and works with the governor and his cabinet to tell Oklahoma’s story nationally and internationally.
A Capitol Hill veteran, she has worked in the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate in a variety of roles including serving as a legislative and press aide for Congressman Frank Lucas, the new chairman of the House Science Committee.
Lepore lives in Washington, D.C., with her husband and twin daughters.
