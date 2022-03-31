Enid native Chambrea Cook, a graduate counseling psychology student at Northwestern Oklahoma State University, has earned the 2022 deSERVING Ranger Award from the Service-Learning and Civic Engagement (SL/CE) program.
The award recognizes an outstanding Northwestern student who demonstrates service dedication and a sense of responsibility to the university’s service-learning and civic engagement vision, serves as a community service model for other students and maintains leadership and organizational skills, consistent work ethic and availability, said Kaylyn Hansen, director of assessment and institutional effectiveness who also leads the service-learning and civic engagement program.
Cook has completed more than 75 service hours in volunteer opportunities that include her involvement with the Garfield County Mental Health Coalition, Alcohol and Drug Coalition Enid chapter, YWCA-Enid, the Bridge BBQ event with Northern Oklahoma College and a supply drive for families coming from Afghanistan.
Cook started a career as a cosmetologist after high school and said she enjoyed the relationships she made with her clients. She said she found herself being the person her clients would tell anything to, and Cook realized she could do more and felt the desire to find new ways to help in her community.
“I sought out a new career to become a licensed counselor to help those who needed to discuss deeper thoughts and feelings,” Cook said. “There was also a curiosity about why people behave, think and feel the way they do.”
Cook donates her time to numerous causes on the Enid campus. She organized the fall trunk or treat, a t-shirt fundraiser for the Enid Psychology Club and participated in the United Way Fundraiser wreath-decorating contest, earning money for the Garfield County United Way. She also serves as the Psychology Club president for the Enid campus.
She also completed service-learning projects in her coursework.
“She was the only student who actually helped organize and host a community continuing education event for Enid mental health professionals,” said Taylor Randolph, instructor of psychology. “Her assistance was invaluable with this event and would not have been successful without her.
“She goes above and beyond what is expected of her ensuring her work is very high quality. She cares deeply about helping others and about doing a good job. She represents Northwestern very well. I am very proud that she is associated with the psychology department.”
The deSERVING Ranger Award is given once a year to a qualified Northwestern student nominated by a faculty or staff member. The award started in 2015 and has been awarded to students from a variety of majors.
Cook said serving individuals in the community is what gives her purpose.
“Sometimes all someone needs in their life is for someone to be genuine and kind,” Cook said. “Playing a part in what brings peace, joy or relief in an individual’s life pushes me to continue to do my best for others.”
Cook said she does not see serving others as a task but as a pleasure.
“I take pride in the fact that I have the ability to help those around me,” she said, “and I am glad to continue this journey toward helping make our community a better place.”
