Christian Brown, an Enid native and cancer survivor, will be celebrated Saturday as part of the "Home Run For Life" with Integris Health at the Oklahoma City Dodgers game at Bricktown Ballpark on Saturday, according to a press release.
Brown had been working as a practical nurse for five years, when she suddenly experienced extreme pain in her abdomen that left her in the emergency room. Doctors found she had a mass obstructing her bowels and she was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in June 2019.
Brown was 27 at the time, and it caught her off guard, as she had no family history of cancer.
"It was emotional," Brown said in the release. "I'd always been healthy prior."
"Home Run For Life" honors people in the regional community who have overcome a significant medical event with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals. Honorees make an honorary trip around the bases during a pre-game ceremony.
The release states colorectal cancer is rising among young people, but remains a mystery as to why.
"When someone is diagnosed with cancer at a young age, people automatically suspect genetics, but experts still haven't been able to use genetics to explain the surge," Sumbal Nabi, M.D., with Integris Health Cancer Institute in Enid said in the release.
After Brown's diagnosis, she had surgery at Integris Health Cancer Institute in Enid, then traveled to the Oklahoma City Integris location every other week for treatment and chemotherapy.
Brown was determined to improve her situation. She enrolled in the nursing program at Northern Oklahoma College and attended classes in between her chemotherapy sessions.
"Going to school really helped me," Brown said in the release. "It gave me motivation to get out of bed."
Brown's life changed drastically after her diagnosis, as she was able to meet her husband, Deven, on a dating app.
"In weird ways, I'm very thankful for my cancer diagnosis," Brown said in the release. "I wouldn't be where I am today without it."
She graduated nursing school in May and now is working as a registered nurse. She said she has been able to better connect with her patients due to her experiences, which made her that more empathetic toward them.
She is now cancer free and has a child on the way. She lives in Kansas with her husband and their two kids, Phoenix and Ryder.
