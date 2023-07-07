ENID, Okla. — The Public Library of Enid and Garfield County is painting a picture of community.
Enid muralist Kelly Tompkins hosted her first children’s mural class at the Enid Public Library on July 6. Tompkins, known for her colorful murals throughout Enid, is hosting three classes that allow local children to collaborate on a piece of art.
Susan Shewey, Enid Public Library’s children’s programming coordinator, approached Tompkins about donating her time to a mural class for children.
“I mean, what is art for if it’s not to inspire kids, people, especially kids,” Tompkins said.
Tompkins agreed to Shewey’s proposal, and a mural is underway.
At the first class, Tompkins presented a slideshow of different murals around the city of Enid before a brainstorming session for the children’s mural. Children raised their hands to share ideas before sketching them out on paper.
From dragons, to books, to sparkles, ideas poured off the papers in front of the 18 children attending the class.
“I thought it was cool that even the ones that you could tell were shy, they were coming up with ideas and things, and they’re raising their hand,” Tompkins said.
Shewey agreed that every child pre sented at least one idea to Tompkins, either through raising their hand or a one-on-one presentation of their final sketch with Tompkins.
“I would love to have a piece of every one of their ideas, because I don’t want a single kid to feel like theirs wasn’t included,” Tompkins said. “And one way or another, I would like to figure out how to include those ideas.”
The ideas will be composed into a triptych, a three-panel cohesive work of art. Children will begin painting their mural at the class’s next session on July 20, where Tompkins will present an outline of the childrens’ ideas. The final class is on July 27.
The children’s mural class aligns with the library’s “all together now” theme. Before brainstorming, Tompkins and Shewey reminded the class that things like books, food and art can unite a community.
“It’s one thing to have kids come in and paint something of their own that they take home,” Shewey said. “But I think it’s a really different and rewarding experience and a different way to be a part of something that’s not just theirs, it’s ours, and they’re all contributing to that and helping to create this amazing project.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.