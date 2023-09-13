WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Two Enid men are facing multiple charges after authorities said they were found with more than a pound of methamphetamine following a traffic stop Sept. 7, 2023, in Waukomis.
Andrew Jack Preston, 28, and Shannon Lamar Medlock, 35, each face felony charges of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and resisting an officer, according to online court records. They were charged Monday in Garfield County District Court.
According to an affidavit filed in the case by Enid Police Department Detective Walter Tuttle, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Waukomis Police Department made the stop. More than a pound of a white, crystalline substance, which field tested positive for methamphetamine, was found in the vehicle, according the affidavit. The meth has a street value of $2,200, according to EPD.
Tuttle is assigned to EPD's Narcotics Enforcement Division and has undergone specialized training in drug investigations.
The traffic stop was conducted on a 2020 Dodge Journey on U.S. 81 in Waukomis. The vehicle was northbound on U.S. 81, according to the affidavit, when it crossed the center line into the inside lane, then pulled back into the outside lane. An OHP trooper activated his lights, and the vehicle pulled into the inside lane and crossed into the center grass median.
As the vehicle slowed, the passenger door opened and a man later identified as Preston jumped out and fell to the ground, according to the affidavit. As Tuttle and an OHP trooper called for Preston to give up, he got up, ran across U.S. 81 to the northeast and jumped a barbed wire fence and rain into a field. He stopped about one-quarter of a mile away and was handcuffed.
As he was being led back to the traffic stop, Preston "stated the driver had pointed a gun at him and told him to run," according to the affidavit.
While authorities were chasing Preston, the driver, later identified as Medlock, ran west into a field, according to the affidavit. Authorities set up a perimeter and starting a K9 search, while another officer launched a drone.
Medlock was seen by the drone running southwest toward a wood line, according to the affidavit. The drone then saw him laying on railroad tracks south of the officers, and Tuttle told Medlock to come out or they would release the dog. Medlock surrendered and was taken into custody. He then fell to the ground and became unresponsive, according to the affidavit, and Tuttle administered two doses of Narcan.
Both Preston and Medlock then were transported to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center.
In addition to the methamphetamine, authorities found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
