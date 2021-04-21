Men of the Enid community will walk around downtown in their most glamorous red high heels during Enid’s next First Friday to show support for women experiencing domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Registration is open online for the YWCA of Enid’s annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser, set for May 7 on the courthouse Square during downtown Enid’s First Friday event.
Men ages 18 and older can register for $50, while a team of eight can register for $350. Those who register before Friday also will receive an event T-shirt.
Registration for youth ages 2-17 costs $20, and a team of unlimited youth members can register for $150, but heels and T-shirts are not available in youth sizes, so walkers are asked to wear school colors or team uniforms.
Day-of registration, shoe fittings and check-in will begin at 5:30 p.m., during which men will receive their high-heel shoes. Heels are not mandatory to participate, according to YWCA.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m., men will walk from the gazebo on the inner sidewalks of Garfield County Court House and Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
An awards ceremony and scavenger hunt will follow the walk, which is title sponsored by Edward Jones.
One in three women will experience some form of physical violence by an intimate partner in her lifetime, YWCA Enid Executive Director Courtney Strzinek said.
The YWCA has hosted Walk a Mile since 2014. The men’s march has became an movement other agencies have held worldwide, following the old adage that you can’t understand someone else’s experience until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.
The fundraiser goes directly to YWCA’s services for victims, including its crisis center program and on-site sexual assault forensic exams.
Strzinek said she’d like to engage more men in the mission to end violence and sexual assault.
“Women do talk about it in their circles, but it’s important to engage men in this (issue) because it affects everybody,” she said. “Because I think men can be great advocates but they also can be victims.”
Registration is open at ywcaenid.com, bit.ly/WalkAMile2021 or the YWCA front desk, at 525 S. Quincy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.