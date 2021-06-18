Enid Mayor George Pankonin’s State of the City address is set for 11:30 a.m. June 29 in Stride Bank Center’s Grand Ballroom.
The address will focus on highlights and accomplishments for both 2019 and 2020 related to community partnerships, awards, improvements in infrastructure, progress in economic development, enhancements in quality of life and community services. The free event is open to the public. Lunch will be provided. To RSVP for the event, go to Enid.org/RSVP. The deadline to RSVP is Wednesday, June 23.
