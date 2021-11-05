Enid’s mayor will headline a Veterans Day presentation at NOC's Enid campus next Thursday.
George Pankonin, a retired Air Force veteran, will speak during Northern Oklahoma College’s presentation from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in room 100 in the Gantz Center.
Pankonin entered the Air Force in 1970, then was commissioned as a supply officer in 1978. He retired as a major and squadron commander from the Air Force in 1993 before returning to Enid, where he’d previously served at Vance Air Force Base.
The presentation also will be available via Zoom, at Meeting ID# 944 8751 8473. The lecture will be available via live-stream at Tonkawa and Stillwater, as well as in the Walcher Conference Center in the Memorial Student Union at Tonkawa and in room 495 at Stillwater.
Pankonin said Friday he was excited that he was asked to speak at NOC next week.
“Probably along with other veterans, our favorite day of the year is Veterans Day. Most of us are humble, though, so it’s not so much about us as it is the brothers and sisters we served with,” he said. “It’s like celebrating somebody else’s birthday.”
Post-retirement, he also worked as a logistics manager for Northrop at Vance Air Force Base and adjunct instructor for Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.
Pankonin said he thinks every city in America celebrates the holiday.
“Enid knows that’s not enough for our veterans, so we have Veterans Week,” he said.
The city’s activities to appreciate America’s veterans from the Enid area will begin early on Saturday with a motorcycle/car ride at Woodring Wall of Honor at the airport.
On Monday, the city will host a kickoff ceremony called Operation Yellow Ribbon at the Park site south of Stride Bank Center. The event will include speakers, food trucks and music.
