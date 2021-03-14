Enid mayor looks back on stages of pandemic over the last year in the city

Enid Mayor George Pankonin said he believes he did the right thing last year shuttering city activities to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
It’s been nearly a year since Pankonin signed into order the three-week declaration, which effectively signaled the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Northwest Oklahoma.
“I don’t think anybody foresaw a pandemic come up,” he said Friday. “But you gotta deal with the world the way it is and the way it happens, and it evolves every day.
“So when you’re in a condition like that and you don’t understand the impact, you want to hunker down and try and assess the situation and make sure it doesn’t get worse first, and then forward,” the Air Force retiree said.
Pankonin — and many other city leaders and officials — expected the COVID-19 declaration to be a short-term emergency, which couldn’t have waited for the next city commission meeting two weeks from then.
“Emergency declarations are just that,” he said Friday. “And on the 20th of March … I don’t think we knew enough about the disease … there was way too many unknowns.”
The mayor has previously said he thought he pulled the trigger too early in shutting down non-essential citywide activities.
But he said Friday that in hindsight, he no longer thinks so.
“(But) hindsight is 20-20, of course,” he said.
A shutdown in several steps
Pankonin’s initial order cited Enid Municipal Code concerning public health in order to limit gatherings, restrict restaurant access and close many businesses. An ordinance violation fine reached $500.
Beginning March 21, social gatherings or religious services of over 10 people were prohibited, while restaurants were limited to drive-through, take-out or delivery service.
Businesses were closed to the public, including bars, gyms, exercise facilities, miniature golf, bowling alleys, arcades, skating rinks and movie theaters.
Earlier that week, more and more city events, meetings and services had been postponed or outright canceled, while schools and universities had already closed, as well. Stores closed their doors, and banks had modified their hours.
While it was set to expire before midnight April 13, the mayor passed another declaration a week after the first, this time issuing a stay-at-home order for all residents not involved in “essential” activities or business, as well as all people 65 and older.
He then several days later extended it to April 30, following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s own declaration plan.
Essential activities did not include weddings, funerals, wakes, memorial services, church services, live auctions or other gatherings with attendance of more than 10 people.
Over a week after the first order, two cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Garfield County.
“I thought we were gonna prevent it. I thought we might slow the spread of it,” Pankonin said. “That didn’t happen.”
But Pankonin said Enid’s shutdown inadvertently — perhaps unintentionally — did give time for medical professionals at the city’s two major hospitals to prepare for what he said they knew was coming.
“So I think that initial closedown did really meet the objective that it was after,” Pankonin said.
Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center could then ready for the influx of patients, he said: How to convert regular beds into beds for COVID patients, how to handle people in the ER until beds became available, how to transfer these patients from other state hospitals and so on.
This open line with community health officials continued as the pandemic did.
Since the summer, Pankonin and other city officials, community/nonprofit leaders and medical professionals and executives have met in weekly Monday virtual meetings.
“It gave us better high-level view on the impact within the community,” Pankonin said.
He said the idea of OSDH using an empty building in Oakwood Mall for a regular vaccination clinic came up at one of these meetings, and city management got in touch with the mall owners to negotiate using it for the county Health Department.
“Every place in the state wishes they had a facility like Oakwood Mall where people can (get vaccinated),” Pankonin said.
At another meeting, City Manager Jerald Gilbert shared the idea of transporting residents in need of assistance to the clinic using Enid’s public transit system.
City commission takes center stage
Once the state began moving toward reopening, Enid followed suit at a June 2 city commission meeting.
Pankonin’s amended shutdown had initially been set to enter phase three at the start of July, each phase lasting a month at a time; Gov. Kevin Stitt’s phase three began June 1.
Under the governor’s phase three plan, Oklahoma residents were advised to avoid crowded environments and continue social distancing guidelines, or else wear a face mask. Restaurants were no longer be required to maintain 6 feet of distance between parties. Visitation to hospitals would be allowed following the plan’s guidelines. Large gatherings of more than 250 people were now allowed.
All signs were pointing to the plan’s feasibility — new cases in Garfield County were reportedly minimal, testing issues were largely resolved, and health officials and hospital administrators in Enid had all told city officials that the month jump was doable.
“It’d be foolish not to consider what other communities and what the state’s doing as you look at what we’re going to do,” Pankonin said looking back Friday.
But cases in the county began to exponentially climb within weeks.
When four of Enid’s seven commissioners voted to move ahead to phase three of the mayor’s reopening plan, 27 cases were reported in Garfield County, with two active cases and one death.
Six weeks later — when city commissioners met again to decide on a possible citywide mask mandate — 148 total cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Enid, 44 of which were currently active. Two people by then had died.
By summer, the decision to mandate masks fell on city officials — Stitt had said he wouldn’t mandate masks statewide, and has not as of March 2021.
At the same time, Ward 3 City Commissioner Ben Ezzell had emerged as the main naysayer while the city continually pulled back from more-stringent measures that would, he repeatedly said, halt the virus in its tracks.
Those debates largely between Ezzell and those opposed to a mandate (or masks in general) have been reported at length and by February included an attempted recall effort and large city commission turnover.
Proposals failed twice in the summer before a third was passed near-unanimously three months later in early December, from a draft Pankonin this time brought forth.
Since November, hospital administrators, in the weekly community leaders meetings, had been pleading with city officials to enact more mitigation efforts ahead of Thanksgiving — their facilities had been stretched thin and nearly overwhelmed because of rapid COVID patient increases and continual staffing shortages.
At this meeting, commissioners took three hours of public comment and internal debate over masks. They then took two minutes to discuss and vote on approving the city’s largest-ever construction project to build the Kaw Lake Water Pipeline.
The project, budgeted at an estimated $317 million, held much of the public’s attention in the years prior, Pankonin said.
“(But Kaw Lake) automatically took a second place, third place, last place as everyone started talking about masks,” he said.
‘Just one vote’
Pankonin said Enid’s mandate, despite debates of effectiveness or enforcement, made mask-wearing more acceptable and took the heat off small businesses asking customers to mask up when entering.
He said the question now is, “When do you pull off the Band-Aid?”
Cases in Garfield County, as well as the rest of the state, have seen a downturn trend since COVID vaccinations have become more widely available since January.
About 1 out of 5 of all eligible county residents have received at least one dose of the available vaccines, as of Wednesday.
Stitt last week lifted the remaining statewide restrictions such as requiring masks in public state buildings.
The city commission voted near the end of February to extend the mandate through April. As of this weekend, any such item to reconsider this extension isn’t on Tuesday’s meeting agenda.
“I’m one vote” just like his fellow commissioners, Pankonin said. “(But) I’m probably overcautious … because I wouldn’t want to re-experience the pain of the last year any longer than necessary.”
Later editions of the News & Eagle will continue looking at a full year of the COVID-19 pandemic.