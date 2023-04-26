ENID, Okla. — A 26-year-old Enid man was sentenced Wednesday morning, April 26, 2023, in three separate cases, two of which involve amended charges of use of technology to instigate sexual conduct with a minor.
Jared Jay Landrum pleaded guilty and, in total, will serve 35 years with Oklahoma Department of Corrections, with 10 of those years suspended.
Landrum will receive credit for time he’s already served and will have to comply with the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act
He was charged in November 2020 in the first case with five counts of possession of child pornography — all amended to counts of use of technology to instigate sexual conduct with a minor — and one count of sexual communication with a minor by use of technology.
In this case, Landrum received 10 years each with DOC on the first two counts to run consecutively; 10 years each with DOC on the next three counts, all to run concurrently with the first count; and five years with DOC on the sixth count, which will run consecutively to the second count.
Landrum was ordered to have no contact with the victims and to pay court costs; $300 total to the victim’s compensation fund; a $150 DNA fee; and $12,667 in jail costs.
His sentence on the first count will run concurrently, too, with another case in which Landrum was convicted on an amended charge of contributing to the delinquency of a child — initially soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology. His sentence in that case was accelerated to 10 years with DOC on Feb. 2, 2023.
In the second case, in which Landrum initially was charged with one count of possession of child pornography in November 2020. He received a 10-year suspended sentence with DOC on an amended charge of use of technology to instigate sexual conduct with a minor.
This sentence will run consecutively to the sixth count in the first case, and Landrum was ordered to pay court costs and $50 to the vicim’s compensation fund.
In the third case, Landrum received a three-year sentence with DOC on one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, which will run concurrently with the first count in the first case; 20 years with DOC on one count of kidnapping and one year with Garfield County Detention Facility on one count of domestic abuse-assault and battery, both of which will run concurrently to the first count.
Additionally in this case, he was ordered to pay court costs and $130 total to the victim’s compensation fund.
According to an affidavit filed in the first case, on Aug. 19, 2020, Enid Police Department took a report in reference to then-23-year-old Landrum having a sexual relationship with a then-15-year-old girl.
The teenager was forensically interviewed Sept. 24, 2020, and she stated she had been in a dating relationship with Landrum for about two months and that they’d last had sexual intercourse around July 7, 2020, the first affidavit states.
Landrum’s mother had kept a calendar of when Landrum would visit Enid from Virginia, which showed he arrived in town on June 29, 2020, and left for Virginia on July 6 or 7, 2020, according to the first affidavit.
The teenager said she had sent nude photographs of herself to Landrum, the affidavit first states.
On Nov. 10, 2020, an EPD officer, after a search warrant was granted, went through the photographs on Landrum’s cellphone, locating approximately four videos and 23 photographs depicting the teenager nude, according to the first affidavit.
The background of and household items in some of the photos match the teenager’s residence, according to the first affidavit.
During the course of this investigation and searching through the contents of Landrum’s cellphone, according to an affidavit filed in the second case, EPD found nude photographs and videos of another teenage girl, who was 17 at the time.
EPD spoke with the 17-year-old, who said she and Landrum met through an online video game and eventually exchanged cellphone numbers, according to the second affidavit.
The 17-year-old stated she took and sent several nude photographs to Landrum through SnapChat, and the background of the photographs matched the residence she lived at, according to the second affidavit.
