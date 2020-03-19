ENID, Okla. — An Enid man transported by ambulance Saturday to a local hospital showing symptoms of coronavirus COVID-19 has tested negative for the virus and been release from the hospital, his wife said Thursday morning.
The woman said her 73-year-old husband was diagnosed with pneumonia, which she called a "telltale sign of coronavirus." He still is feeling the effects of the pneumonia but is feeling better, she said. After the COVID-19 test was deemed negative he was released Thursday morning, March 19, 2020, from St. Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Enid Fire Department and Life EMS crews had been placed in self-quarantine since responding to the medical call Saturday, March 14, 2020.
The call was placed at 1:29 p.m. for a man who was "confused" and had a "high temperature," according to information in 911 call notes. Fire and Life EMS responded to the 2100 block of North Monroe and transported the man to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center. Enid Police Department did not respond to the medical call.
Officials with EFD and Life EMS said they followed their respective protocols with the self-isolation.
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there have been 44 positive tests of COVID-19 in 13 counties in the state and one death, according to the Oklahoma Department of Health.
