Enid man taking ‘the next step’ to hopeful recovery from long-haul COVID

ENID, Okla. — Even though Scott Allen has been resting at home for the last seven months since he was first diagnosed with COVID-19, he hasn’t gotten any sleep.
“It’s just been a long journey,” the Enid resident said Tuesday, less than a week after starting a new sleep apnea treatment machine that he said hopefully will help him breathe through the night.
And without the oxygen circulated through his blood, his body hasn’t been able to properly recover from his bout with COVID during sleep, the time when the body naturally repairs itself from injury or illness. Allen said he hasn’t been able to get past the second stage of a sleep cycle.
“This is kind of the thing — I don’t want to say, ‘Make it or break it’ — that’s led up after scans and doctors’ appointments and tests to this,” Allen said about his machine, called an adaptive-servo ventilation (ASV) machine.
Allen hasn’t been able to work since late October when he was first diagnosed with COVID, and has since faced extensive heart, lung and neurological damage.
He said insurance has helped cover medical expenses, but his family is using their savings right now.
“I definitely have thousands in medical bills that we’ve paid,” he said.
As the longtime Monroe Elementary School principal hopes to turn a corner on his path to recovery from COVID-19, students, parents and community members are rallying behind him to overcome the illness’ long-term effects.
He’s received hundreds of cards and gift cards from his staff and students at Monroe. Teachers and support staff also did a drive-by parade past Allen’s house in December.
Several weeks ago, to show her own support, one parent also decided to organize an online fundraiser on the website GoFundMe.
Myriah Jackson said she asked Allen if she could set up the fundraiser on his behalf as a way to return the kindness he showed her two children over the last several years at Monroe.
“I think it’s important in today’s times especially because so much is for ourselves … that we forget the struggles others are having,” Jackson said. “What he has done with the kids at the school is just to me something that goes beyond what a normal principal does.”
As of Saturday, 25 donors have contributed $1,935 of the fundraiser’s $2,500 goal, an amount Jackson said she decided on after talking to Allen personally to ask his permission.
“And then I sent that message …,” she said, her voice starting to break before she continued. “He’s just a really good person.
“And it’s something I wish I could do more. I just don’t know what else to do.”
Her 16-year-old daughter, Kiya Mack, a Drummond High School junior, also organized a fundraiser at Chick-fil-A in Enid during her basketball team’s spirit week two weeks ago.
Proceeds that night came to $430, and Allen himself came to the restaurant to meet the girls, many of whom for the first time. His wife parked close so he wouldn’t have to use a wheelchair to get inside.
“It really touched my heart,” Allen said. “It was really special. … Any bit helps, but I’m just very grateful what we’re getting, for sure.”
An ‘extraordinary case’
Around this time last year, Allen had received a state award for Principal of Excellence of 2020, from the Oklahoma Association of Elementary School Principals.
But nowadays, he stays either on his couch or in his bedroom. For the last couple weeks, Allen has been able to stand and play with his 10-year-old daughter in the backyard, but still has to use a wheelchair if he goes a distance.
The air droplet-based coronavirus last fall had immediately affected his heart, then later his lungs. Allen said his heart rate would “skyrocket,” and he’d feel like his heart was beating out of his chest.
After being referred to a cardiologist, five days on an initial heart monitor showed Allen’s heart rate would range from the 20s to 179 beats per minute. The highest rate would occur when he’d be resting and not physically exerting himself at all.
The monitor also reported he was experiencing second-degree heart blocks — when the heart isn’t being signaled to beat — primarily between 5-7 a.m. when he was asleep.
Though he has a history of asthma, pneumonia and bronchitis, Allen said he’d never had heart problems before. A second monitor for three weeks in late winter reported low-20s to 197 bpm and more heart blocks in the early morning.
Allen then expected to be put on a pacemaker — which he said would, in any other case, be too early for someone in his 40s. Instead, his doctors said he needed to see a sleep specialist.
Two sleep studies in the spring, the second on April 28, showed Allen was experiencing over 50 sleep apneas an hour, during which he would stop breathing.
Some apneas would last up to a minute long, while his blood oxygen levels would drop into the low-80s — Allen’s brain wasn’t signaling his lungs to breathe, either.
With these newfound sleep study results, the sleep specialist decided to put him on the ASV machine, meant to deliver air pressure to patients with complex sleep apnea.
The ASV, which hourly monitors apneas, adapts to air patterns from the patient, unlike a more common positive airway pressure (PAP) machine, which delivers a pre-set amount of air pressure.
The machine will send nightly reports to sleep specialist, whom Allen will again see in July, along with the rest of his medical team.
“That’s the most difficult thing,” he said, “what is the next step? What is it we have to do to get well?”
Allen’s long road to recovery isn’t uncommon for patients recovered from SARS-CoV-2, many of whom are now experiencing what is medically referred to as “post-COVID-19 syndrome,” or “long COVID.”
But the cardiologist told Allen his situation was “very rare,” while his sleep specialist said he was an “extraordinary case.”
Common symptoms of long COVID — likely to persist an average six months later — more often include fatigue, cognitive dysfunction and discomfort after physical exertion, according to results from a December study by the Patient-Led Research Collaborative, with University College London.
These symptoms in patients with prolonged effects result in negative impacts on resuming daily normal or occupational activities. Most of the roughly 4,000 respondents, reporting from 56 countries, were never hospitalized, while over two-thirds were still experiencing “brain fog” that called for reduced work hours or inability to work.
Another study by the Mayo Clinic reported 1 out of 3 surveyed post-COVID syndrome patients had returned to unrestricted work duty at the time of analysis.
Because of all the varying symptoms associated with long COVID, medical practitioners and officials recommend a multi-disciplinary treatment approach.
Along with his sleep specialist, Allen goes to the Oklahoma City metro area for regular pulmonologist appointments for his lungs. His cardiology specialist, also in the city, will put him on a heart monitor again to study his heart blocks, with possibilities for a pacemaker if the ASV machine doesn’t take.
But on Saturday, Allen said the sleep machine has reported him having three apneas an hour, down from near-50 a night.
“That’s like the best news I’ve ever received,” he said Saturday. “It’s like there’s finally some hope.”
Allen said he intends to overcome all the problems he’s facing in time to return to school in the fall, again as principal.
“I’m in the middle of the battle and still proclaiming the victory. And when I do get that victory and I do beat this, I want to be that example for others that they can overcome things in their lives,” he said.
“I’ll beat it eventually — it’s just going to take some time.”