ENID, Okla. — One of the three people charged last year in connection with the shooting death of an Enid man at a local convenience store pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday morning, May 5, 2023.
Jose Juan Zamarron, 19, appeared before Associate District Judge Brian Lovell and waived his preliminary hearing to enter into a guilty plea on two of the four initial counts he was facing related to the death of 34-year-old Kristopher Osborn.
Zamarron received a life sentence with Oklahoma Department of Corrections, without the possibility of parole, on one count of first-degree murder; and five years in prison, to run concurrently, on one count of assault while masked.
The two other charges — one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony — were dismissed without costs, as was a misdemeanor charge of threatening to perform an act of violence filed in a separate case.
Two other people were charged in connection with Osborn's death. James Parker, 22, and 19-year-old Alejandro Ahumada each is facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
According to an affidavit filed in Zamarron's case, at 2:24 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2022, Enid Police Department responded to a reported shooting at Maine Street Mini Mart.
Upon arrival, first responders found the clerk, Osborn, behind the counter, and the business appeared to have been robbed. Osborn had been shot and later was pronounced dead at the scene, according the affidavit.
Video surveillance footage from the Mini Mart showed a total of three people enter the convenience store. The first subject who entered wore a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, red-colored shoes, a mask and one light-colored glove and was holding an AK-47-style rifle that appeared to have no stock, according to the affidavit.
The other two entered, with one person wearing a zipped-up black coat with a light sweatshirt underneath, maroon-colored sweatpants with a light-colored “C” emblem, black shoes and a black mask; and the other person wearing an unzipped black coat with a red-colored, plaid button-up shirt underneath, light-colored sweatpants, white shoes and a black mask and holding a black-colored revolver/handgun, according to the affidavit.
The person carrying the rifle pointed the weapon at Osborn, telling him to get the money before firing one shot toward him and saying, "Now," the affidavit states. The two other people began grabbing items and money off the counter and packs of cigarettes.
According to the affidavit, the person carrying the rifle fired two shots at Osborn, and the three subjects then ran out of the Mini Mart.
A woman later contacted EPD and said Parker had arrived at her residence early on Feb. 18, 2022, and told he he'd "done something he shouldn't have done," according to an affidavit filed in Parker's case. She later asked Parker if he had anything to do with the shooting, but he said, "No." She then noticed a text message on his phone that read, "Don't admit to anything."
Officers were later able to enter the woman's residence and discovered Parker, asleep on a couch, and a maroon-colored pair of sweatpants with a “C” emblem on them and black shoes "within plain view." Parker was detained and brought to EPD.
EPD learned from Parker's interview that the subject holding the rifle went by the name of "Cuervo" and lived on North Davis. EPD was led to Zamarron, who police learned from social media matched a description Parker gave and had recently posted a photo with an unidentified male — later determined to be Ahumada — holding a rifle similar to the one used in Osborn's killing, according to the affidavit.
Police made contact with Zamarron and took him to EPD for an interview. Zamarron said he went by the name "Cuervo." He initially stated he wasn't involved with Osborn's killing, but when he was told there was evidence against him and video surveillance footage, he said he would tell the truth when he saw the video, according to the affidavit.
When Zamarron was shown still images from the surveillance video footage, he immediately pointed to the subject holding the rifle and said, "That's me," according to the affidavit. He said he shot one round to the right side of Osborn's head to "scare him" but that Osborn was moving too slowly, so he shot him three times.
When asked why he went to the Mini Mart to begin with, Zamarron said he was "bored," and when asked if he went there for money, Zamaron said "he didn't need any money."
Zamarron, on Friday morning, was ordered to pay court costs; $100 total to the victim's compensation fund; a $150 DNA fee; and $19,400 in jail costs. The court-appointed attorney fees were waived.
A woman read a victim impact statement Friday, saying Osborn will be remembered for several things, including his kindness, his smile, the successful choices he made in his short life and more. She also said, "We hope you have the life that you deserve."
Both Parker and Ahumada are scheduled for bond appearances on June 6, 2023.
