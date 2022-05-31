ENID, Okla. — A 19-year-old Enid man was sentenced to prison Friday in the January 2020 fatal shooting of a teenager during a home invasion.
Rico Lamar Stennis pleaded guilty to an amended count of first-degree manslaughter, receiving 15 years with Oklahoma Department of Corrections, and to one count of conspiracy, receiving eight years to run consecutively to the first charge.
Stennis was charged in March 2020, along with Damon Lee Robinson, with one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy for acting in concert with 14-year-old Ezavier Condit and causing Condit’s death during the commission of a first-degree burglary.
In Oklahoma, when a person dies during the commission of a felony — in this case, a first-degree burglary — others involved in the crime can be charged with murder.
Stennis will receive credit for time served and was ordered to pay court costs; $200 in total to the victim’s compensation fund; a $150 DNA fee; $20,431 in jail costs; a $150 Oklahoma Indigent Defense System fee; and $99.95 in medical costs.
At 12:25 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2020, Enid Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible burglary at 1602 E. Park, according to an affidavit filed in the case. The door had been kicked open, but the person who entered had left, and the burglary was captured by a video camera installed inside the house.
Later, at 3:18 a.m., EPD responded to a second call of a possible burglary at the same address. The resident, Olivia Jaid Hollis-Boegle, said three people had been there the second time.
Armed with a pistol the second time, Hollis-Boegle said she fired three rounds: one while standing in her doorway, another as she was stepping into the yard as the three were running away and then a third shot, according to the affidavit. She said she did not think he had hit anybody.
Detectives located one spent shell casing in the driveway and another in the middle of 16th, another affidavit states.
Officers found Condit, who appeared dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head, a half-block north of the residence, the affidavit states. He was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
According to an affidavit filed in Robinson's case, Robinson told EPD during an interview that he and Condit had gone to the residence to get marijuana to smoke. Hollis-Boegle, who had a medical marijuana card, worked at a Waynoka area marijuana farm at the time.
During the investigation, EPD learned Stennis, then 17, had been living at the Park residence with Hollis-Boegle and another woman for about a month at that time, but that Hollis-Boegle had kicked him out on Jan. 29, 2020. According to the affidavit, Stennis had been sending Hollis-Boegle "threatening messages" through social media and in texts since he had been kicked out.
EPD also received information that Stennis had arranged for Hollis-Boegle and the other woman to be robbed of cash and marijuana, the affidavit states, and in an interview, Stennis told police he was kicked out because he and the other woman were always arguing and Hollis-Boegle would take the woman's side.
According to the affidavit, Stennis told EPD he was mad at Hollis-Boegle after she kicked him out and contacted Robinson to see if he could “hit a lick," telling Robinson where the cash and drugs were located in the house.
Stennis said after the robbery was completed, he received a call from Robinson that the job had been completed, according to the affidavit. Stennis said he learned the following day that Condit had been shot and killed.
In June 2021, Hollis-Boegle was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison on multiple charges, and Robinson received 35 years, with all but the first 25 suspended, in April.
