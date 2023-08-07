ENID, Okla. — An Enid man was sentenced to prison Monday after pleading guilty to one count of child sexual abuse.
Jeremiah Lee Pence, 41, was sentenced to 12½ years in prison by District Judge Tom Newby.
Pence must serve 85% of the sentence with Oklahoma Department of Corrections before he is considered for parole. He also will have post-imprisonment supervision, special rules for sex offenders and must register as a sex offender for life.
He was arrested and charged in 2021 after authorities were told he allegedly was having sex with a 16-year-old girl, according to an affidavit filed in the case.
According to the affidavit, on June 8, 2021, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cole Harber spoke with a woman who said the girl told her Pence “had been doing things with her,” the affidavit said.
The woman spoke with Pence, who said to her, “I guess she told you the truth,” according to the affidavit.
He said the girl initiated their first sexual encounter and that the frequency of their encounters would vary from frequently to months between, according to the affidavit.
During a June 9, 2021, forensic interview at Garfield County Child Advocacy Center, the girl told the interviewer that Pence had sex with her on multiple occasions.
The girl said she “did not like it” when Pence first touched her inappropriately and that Pence knew she didn’t like it, according to the affidavit.
A couple months after this first encounter, Pence began “doing things to her again,” and the girl said in the interview that Pence told her if she said anything, “something bad would happen to her,” the affidavit said.
A SANE (sexual assault nurse examiner) report shows the girl’s injuries were consistent with the child’s disclosure of sexual abuse, according to the affidavit. The SANE report states the girl denied any sexual activity aside from the sexual abuse.
