ENID, Okla. — A 23-year-old Enid man received a 40-year sentence, with 35 years to serve in prison, on a charge of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12 years old.
Newton John Lefthand Clark was charged with the felony count on Sept. 23, 2020, and pleaded no contest on Oct. 12, 2021. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
Clark will receive credit for time served, and the sentence will run consecutively to two other felony charges of second-degree burglary, which he pleaded guilty to in April and received seven-year sentences to run concurrently.
Clark also was ordered to pay court costs; $50 to the victim’s compensation fund; and a $250 Oklahoma Indigent Defense System fee. Jail costs were waived by the court because of Clark’s mental health issues, according to online court records.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, a report was made on Sept. 20, 2020, with Enid Police Department in reference to a possible molestation. A woman stated she went to check on her then-5-year-old daughter and found Clark in bed with her.
The woman said the door to the room was closed and that when she opened the door, Clark jumped out of the bed and was “acting strange,” according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states that when the woman asked Clark what was going on, Clark kept changing his story. She then asked her daughter what happened, and the girl said Clark had been “touching her privates.”
When confronted by a man about what the girl said, Clark told him “man to man, it happened,” according to the affidavit.
An Enid Police Department detective interviewed Clark, who stated that the girl “came on to him,” saying the girl went into his room and got into bed with him, put his hand up her shirt and inside her pants before the woman entered the room, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.