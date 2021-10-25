ENID, Okla. — A 32-year-old Enid man received a 15-year sentence, with 10 years to serve in prison, on a charge of lewd or indecent acts to a child.
William Christopher Palmer was charged with the felony count on July 16, 2019, and pleaded guilty Aug. 12. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
Palmer will receive credit for time he has served. He also was ordered to pay court costs; $100 to the victim's compensation fund; a $150 DNA fee; and $6,916 jail costs.
On July 3, 2019, a then-12-year-old girl said tat she was staying the night at a friend's house when "Billy" walked over to her on the couch where she was sleeping, covered her up with a blanket and then exposed himself to her friend, according to a News & Eagle article from 2019.
After the girl's friend told him "no," the girl said Billy walked back over to her and put his genitals close to her face. She said he was "towering" over her and did not have his pants off all the way.
She said she was "frozen at this point" and told Palmer "no." The girl said Palmer told her he would never touch her if she did not want him to.
The girl said Palmer asked her at a later time if she was going to tell anyone, which she told the interviewer made her feel "disgusted and grossed out."
On July 12, 2019, an Enid Police Department detective conducted an interview with Palmer, who said he covered the 12-year-old girl up with a blanket and left for work.
Later in the interview, Palmer stated that "what happened was an accident and that he regrets what he did."
After he is released, Palmer will have 180 days to set up a payment plan for court costs and 72 hours to check in with his probation officer. Palmer also was ordered to follow the special conditions and rules for sex offenders upon his release.
