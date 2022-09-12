ENID, Okla. — A third person was sentenced Monday in the 2020 death of an Enid man.
Dorhee Venture Wofford, 28, received 32 years each with Oklahoma Department of Corrections on one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of robbery with a weapon in the killing of 38-year-old Nestor Garcia Ramirez.
Two other people, Courtney Renee Flowers, now 27, and Navaeh Emerlo Don Hill, now 19, also were convicted in Ramirez' death. In Oklahoma, when a person dies during the commission of a felony, other people involved in the crime can be charged with murder.
Wofford had gone to trial in May but ended up entering a guilty plea on what would have been the third day, and as part of the plea bargain, Wofford had to testify in the trial for Hill, though Hill ended up pleading guilty and was sentenced before his trial began.
According to an affidavit filed in Wofford's case, Enid Police Department responded at 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2020, to multiple reports of a disturbance or a shooting at 1921 E. Walnut.
Police found Ramirez with one gunshot wound on his left rib cage area and several injuries to his head, one spent shell casing in the room and a hammer with blood on it, according to the affidavit.
Ramirez was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, later dying from his injuries.
Two women, a then-14-year-old boy and a then-8-year-old boy also had been inside the residence. The teenager told police he woke up after hearing kicking on the front door and then yelled, waking up the other three. Two people entered, had them sit at the end of the bed and pointed guns at them, telling them in Spanish they wanted money.
According to the affidavit, one of the two told the other that another person was missing before going into Ramirez’s room. Witnesses said that was when Ramirez was shot. The person in Ramirez’s room came back and told the other they had to go because he had shot someone.
Residents in the neighborhood told police they saw a silver-colored vehicle parked in front of 1903 E. Walnut with what appeared to be a woman sitting in the car, and two men running from the direction of 1921 E. Walnut before getting into the vehicle and leaving.
Based on messages found on Ramirez’s phone, according to the affidavit, it appeared Ramirez had been discussing sex for money with Flowers.
Police contacted Flowers, who admitted during an interview she had driven Wofford, her then-boyfriend, and another person she knew as “Navy” to 1921 E. Walnut with the intention to commit a robbery, according to the affidavit.
Flowers told police she parked her vehicle down the street at an abandoned house while Wofford and Navy walked toward the residence, saying she heard them kicking the front door and, later, a gunshot, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, Flowers said Wofford and Navy ran back to her vehicle a short time later and told her to drive away, saying, “This was now a murder, not a robbery,” and talking about Navy hitting Ramirez with a hammer before shooting him while Wofford got money from the others in the house.
Flowers said afterward, she drove Wofford and Navy to a Motel 6 in Oklahoma City. The next day, she and Wofford dropped Navy off at an unknown location in OKC, the affidavit states. She also said Wofford had made her take her then-5-year-old son with them during the robbery, according to the affidavit.
According to an affidavit filed in Hill’s case, police showed Flowers a photo of Hill during an Aug. 13, 2020, interview, and she “immediately reacted” and said Hill was Navy.
One of the women, who was pregnant and present the night of Ramirez’s death, provided a victim’s impact statement Monday, saying there were no words to express the pain she felt in her heart Monday.
“I know that I'll never be able to get over this fear that I feel every night," an interpreter for the woman read. "You left me as a single mother, ... and I have to be mother and father to (my children). As a mother, my heart is destroyed. Even though it has been two years, one month and nine days, it feels like yesterday. I live with the pain every day. You have no idea how much you destroyed my life."
Wofford will receive credit for time served and was ordered to pay court costs; $50 to the victim’s compensation fund; $29,057 in jail costs; $985.23 in medical costs; and a $250 Oklahoma Indigent Defense System fee.
Hill was sentenced on June 29 to 40 years, with seven years suspended, with DOC on an amended count of second-degree murder; 20 years on one count of first-degree burglary; 40 years, with seven suspended, on one count of robbery with a weapon; and 20 years on one count of assault while masked. All of his sentences will run concurrently.
Flowers was sentenced earlier this month to 30 years with the DOC, with 15 years to serve, on an amended count of second-degree murder.
