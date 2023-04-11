ENID, Okla. — A 46-year-old Enid man entered an Alford plea and was convicted Monday, April 10, 2023, on a charge of child sexual abuse.
Tracy Layne Nelson, who was charged with the single felony count on June 20, 2019, entered the Alford plea — which means a defendant maintains their innocence but admits the prosecution has sufficient evidence to find them guilty if brought to trial — on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Nelson was sentenced to 30 years with the Department of Corrections, and all but 10 of those years are suspended, and he will receive credit for time served.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department was informed by an Enid counselor that her then-11-year-old client disclosed being molested by Nelson.
During a forensic interview, the girl disclosed the first encounter was when she was 5 years old and said Nelson had kissed her inappropriately, according to the affidavit.
She also said when she was 7 years old, Nelson would grab her hand and try to force her to touch his genitals and that this happened “over and over," the affidavit states.
The girl also disclosed other incidents where Nelson would touch her inappropriately, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Nelson arrived at EPD on March 20, 2019, and, after being read his Miranda warning, did not want to speak with police.
A Department of Human Services employee spoke with Nelson while he was in Grant County Jail on March 21, 2019, and said Nelson admitted to her of sexual contact with the girl and that Nelson reviewed her notes and signed them as accurate, the affidavit states.
The employee noted Nelson wanted help for the sexual abuse allegations, according to the affidavit, and that he only touched her inappropriately, but he did not know how many times.
Nelson will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for consideration of parole. Upon his release, he will have to follow special rules and conditions for sex offenders and will be subject to the Sex Offender Registration Act, according to court documents.
He also was ordered to pay court costs; $50 to the victim's compensation fund; a $150 DNA fee and $27,194 in jail costs; and have no contact with the girl.
